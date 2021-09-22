Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 22

William Ryan

Grangelough, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

William Ryan, Grangelough, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Limerick Regional Hospital, Ward 6B after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his father Patrick, mother Kathleen, brother Pat and cousin Martin Hayes. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Katherine/Kay, brothers John and Martin, sisters Mary and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Stapleton's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary from 6pm till 8pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh at 10:45am for Funeral Mass at 11am and burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

The Mass can be viewed at churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish/

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Cancer Society and Mo Chara. House strictly private please. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this sad time.

Paul O'Brien

Barrtrá, Lahinch, Clare / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Paul O'Brien, Barrtrá, Lahinch, County Clare, formerly of Castle Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, 20th September 2021, pre-deceased by Paul, Josephine, Dylan and John, fondly remembered by his children Caleb, Ava, Martha and Ruben, grandchildren, Geoff, Mabel, Joshua, Hannah, Kai, Lir, Blake and Ren, his partner Theresa, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Barrtrá, Lahinch, this Wednesday from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral mass will take place at 12 noon this Thursday at St. Mary's Church, Moy. Burial afterwards in Moy Cemetery.

Nance (Anne) Mc Carthy (née Cahalan)

Ormand Cottage, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the loving care of the matron and staff at Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Son). Deeply regretted by her loving family son Vince, daughters Angela, Yvonne, Susie and Joanie, sons-in-law Tommy and Noel, daughter-in-law Frances, grandchildren Demelza, Gráinne, Brendan, Stuart, Annie, Jamie, Shelly and Noeleen, and her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Sullivan’s funeral home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 4.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass, at 10.45am for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Lions Club, Nenagh. Mass can be viewed on https://premieravproductions.com/player/

In effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals, people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Nance’s family would like to thank you for your cooperation.

John Hickey

Late of St Molleran's, Carrick beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

John Hickey, late of St Molleran's, Carrick beg, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary, died 18th September 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Dick, sisters Breda and Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir, on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 6.30pm for family and close friends. Arriving at St Molleran's Church, Carrick beg, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. For those who would like to watch the funeral Mass, please do so on the following link https://www.irishlivestream.com/23092021jk

DUE TO H.S.E GUIDELINES, THE FUNERAL MASS WILL BE LIMITED TO 50% CAPACITY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO-OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.

Noreen Costigan

Huntingdon, London and formerly of Barrack St., Cahir, Tipperary

Noreen passed away peacefully in the care of The Woodlands Care Centre, Cambridge. Pre-deceased by her parents Jimmy and Nell, her sister Teresa and her brother Ger, she will be sadly missed by her brothers Michael, Seamus, Francis (Frannie), Liam (Wally), Tommy, Pat and Kieran (Keano), sisters Una, Eileen, Philomena and Maria, uncle Mike, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Noreen's Funeral Mass and Cremation will take place in Huntingdon, Cambridge on Wednesday, September 29th.

May She Rest In Peace

Marilyn Brisset - Kruger

Aiseiri, Cahir, Tipperary / Wexford / Ballyragget, Kilkenny

Marilyn Brisset - Kruger

Nolan Circle N

Oak Park Heights, Stillwater, MN 55082 - 5497

United States.

Marilyn died peacefully after a very short illness, surrounded by family and many friends.

Beloved wife of Al Kruger and her much loved son Cormac Brisset. Predeceased by her loving husband Bob Brisset.

Deeply regretted by the Brisset and Krugher families and her many friends, especially her friends in Ireland - in particular the Aiseiri treatment centres Cahir, Wexford and Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny - to which she was a wonderful mentor for 17 years and the many students she trained in Addiction Counselling throughout Ireland and Europe.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass and burial will take place on Wednesday, 22nd September at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Balsam Lake, WI, USA at 5pm GMT.