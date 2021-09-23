Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 23

Mary Frances WILSON

Ballymoreen, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly of Toronto, Canada. September 21st 2021, peacefully at St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. Mary Frances, beloved sister of the late Flora Moran, Kitty and Donie. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Nancy Rayel, brother-in-law Frank Moran, nephew Denis, nieces Deirdre and Catherine, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends in Tipperary and Canada.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home, Cashel this Saturday from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Kevin’s Church, Littleton at 12 noon and can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/mary-wilson/ followed by private Cremation.

Caroline MURPHY (née Barlow)

Dock Road, Dunmore East, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Caroline Murphy (nee Barlow),

Late of Dock Road, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford and formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Died September 22nd 2021

Predeceased by her adored sons, Niall and Brian. Beloved wife of Nicko and mum in a million to her daughters, Nini and Fionnula. Caroline will be sadly missed by her brothers, Paul and Conor, her sons-in-law, Del and Niall, brothers in law and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins and her many, many wonderful friends. We have a hole in our hearts and our lives.

Requiem Mass in Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East on Friday, 24th September, at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please and in lieu, if desired, donations to UHW, ICU. House private, thank you.

To view Caroline's Funeral Mass, click the link below at 1.50pm. on Friday https://www.facebook.com/killeacrookefaithlegg

Due to recent HSE guidelines regarding Funeral gatherings Caroline’s Funeral Mass will be limited to 50% capacity of the Church.