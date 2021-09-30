Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

The following deaths have been reported in Tipperary today:

Margaret (Peg) Brazil (née Shine) Mullally Lawn, Cappamore, Limerick / Fethard, Tipperary, formerly of Cramps Castle, Fethard, Co. Tipperary).

September 28th 2021, peacefully in the care of the Good Council Nursing Home, Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sister Mary (Australia), brother-in-law Trevor, sisters-in-law Josie O’Dwyer (Doon) and Mary Sheridan (Caherconlish), nieces, nephews, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, good friends Eileen, Bridie and Sheamie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore Thursday evening from 6 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

**************************************************************************************************

Geraldine BOYCE (née Gregory) Shankill, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary.

September 28th 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her heartbroken family. Geraldine; dearly beloved wife and best friend of Robert, much loved and wonderful mother to Audrey and Gerard, predeceased by her brother Peter, mother Geraldine and father Arthur. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son, daughter-in-law Samantha, son-in-law Barry, grandchildren Jodie and Aoife, her sisters and brothers Beryl, Allan, Louise and Archie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

For anyone who would like to pay their respects to Geraldine and family, the funeral cortège will be departing from the family home at 10.40am Monday (October 4th) to arrive at St. Anne’s Church, Shankill for 11am Requiem Mass (please comply with Government Health Regulations). Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross D6W HY98. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Blackrock Hospice. Donations may be made on line by clicking on this link https://olh.ie. To view the Funeral Mass live click on this link St Anne's Shankill - ST. ANNE’S PARISH, SHANKILL. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to Covid-19 restrictions can leave a personal message on Geraldine’s Obituary Notice by clicking on Recent Deaths at https://www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie