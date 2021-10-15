Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

The following deaths and funeral arrangements have been announced for Tipperary:

Patrick (Pat) McLOUGHNEY Ballythomas, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Sean & Mary B and his aunt Theresa. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, sister Maureen (O'Meara) and brother Eamonn, aunts Christine, Alice, Maureen, Margaret, Pauline & Geraldine, uncle Jim, nieces Anna & Isabelle, nephews Cathal & Micheal, brother in law Declan, sister in law Helen, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home at Ballythomas, Ardcroney (E45PW32), this Friday from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking and wearing of face coverings. His remains will arrive at Ardcroney Church this Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream of the Mass on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

OLIVER HALL (Meath Place, Dublin and late of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary): October 6th, 2021. Peacefully at home. sadly missed by brothers Pat and Robby, sister Joan, and all at Ushers Island Mental Health Day Centre. Predeceased by brothers Michael, Bill and Frank.

Funeral Service and cremation at 1pm on Saturday, October 16th, at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. Donations to Alone are suggested in lieu of flowers. Oliver’s family would like to gratefully acknowledge the exceptional care he received over many years from the staff and volunteers at Alone and at Ushers Island Mental Health Day Centre. Please adhere to Government Guidelines on social distancing if attending the funeral service.

Jack Duffy, Chapelizod, Dublin, and Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 13th October 2021, peacefully at Maryfield Nursing Home, Chapelizod (Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Brian). Sadly missed by his brother Bill, sisters-in-law Hilary and Mary, the Duffy and Curran families, relatives, carers and his many friends.

Jack’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Friday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Due to Government guidelines seating capacity is at 50% in the Church.

Lelia Byrne Tipperary.

The Byrne family are deeply saddened to announce the death of Lelia Byrne at Northwick Park Hospital on 26th September 2021 at the age of 94. Lelia will be deeply missed by her nephews, John and Paul, nieces Catherina and Caroline, cousins, extended family and many friends in Harrow, London and Ireland. The family thank the staff of Northwick Park Hospital sincerely for their care of Lelia in her last days.

The funeral service will be held at St. Gabriel’s Church, Northolt Road, South Harrow HA2 8EX on Thursday, 21st October 2021, at 11.00 am, followed by a private (family only) committal at Breakspear Crematorium. The funeral director who is arranging the details is Sydney Hurry & Co - Rayners Lane, London. For those who would like to visit Lelia in the Chapel of Rest on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, between 9am and 7pm at the Funeral Home facilities, please contact them directly via 0208 866 22 11 to arrange a convenient time.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations to the following charities:

British Heart Foundation (registered charity 225971)

https://www.bhf.org.uk/

Dogs Trust (registered charity 227523)

https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/"