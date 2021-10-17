Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

The following deaths and funeral arrangements have been announced for Tipperary:

The death has occurred of Donal Wylde (RTÉ News and The Nationalist, Clonmel). Formerly of Ennis, Co. Clare and late of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Donal died, peacefully, on the 16th October, 2021, in the tender care of the nurses, doctors and staff of Tipperary University Hospital and the Bons Secours Cork, after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved husband of Jean and devoted father of Sinéad, Niamh and Aideen. Predeceased by his infant son Eoin. Deeply missed by his sister Mary, his brother Frank, sons-in-law Eoin and Denis, and his adored grandchildren Hugh, Rowan, Mia and Lois.

Donal's funeral cortège will arrive at Ss Peter & Paul's church on Tuesday afternoon at 12.45 o'clock for requiem Mass at 1 o'clock which can be viewed on www.churchservice.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

**************************************************************************************************

THOMAS (TOM) WHITE (Snr) Lisatunny & late of Knockinpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home, on 15/10/2021, surrounded by his faithful and loving wife Margaret & his family. Predeceased by his beloved parents Carrie and Dick, sister Eileen, brothers Eamon, Paul, Billy and John. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Margaret and his family Michelle, Tom & Bernie, his 10 cherished grandchildren, son in law Noel and partners Willie and Mary Jane, brothers and sisters, his aunt Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at his daughter Bernie Hogan's home at Tulla, Capparoe (E45 VF98), this Sunday from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking & face coverings. His remains will arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream on the (link to follow). House private on Monday morning please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

************************************************************************************************

Liam Troy, Piercetown,Thurles, Co. Tipperary, October 16th, 2021, peacefully in the care of the staff at the stroke unit of South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his sister Phyllis and brother Dick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Julie, daughters Ellen, Anne and Julia, sons-in-law Denis and Trevor, grandson Theo, sister Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, on this Monday evening from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for family and close friends. Arriving on Tuesday morning to the Cathedral of the Assumption at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's cemetery. Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.

***********************************************************************************************

PADDY PETERS Ballygibbon, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, at The Galway Clinic, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his beloved parents Paddy & Peg and his sister Breda (Kirby). Will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Maura, sister Mary (Littleton), brothers in law Tom (Kirby), Joe (Littleton) & Sean (Treacy), sister in law Anne (Healy), nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking & face coverings. His remains will arrive at Kilruane Church on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilruane Graveyard. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream on the https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish House private on Tuesday morning please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

**************************************************************************************************

The death has occured of Sr. Dorothy (Agnes) O'Brien, Sisters of Mercy, Shrewsbury, England and formerly of Glenaguile, Toomevara, October 5th 2021, in her 97th year, predeceased by her parents Sam and Mary O'Brien, her sisters Kitty (Lawlor), Bridget (Dunne), Mary (O'Rourke), Nora (Maher), her brother Mick O'Brien and her nephew Liam Maher. Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, friends, her Mercy Community and her dear friends Sr. Felicity and Sr. Regina.

Funeral Mass for Sr. Dorothy will take place on Tuesday 19th October in Shrewsbury Cathedral at 12.15pm, followed by burial in Shrewsbury. Those who are unable to attend the Mass, can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.ChurchServices.tv Shrewsbury Cathedral.

A Memorial Mass for Sr. Dorothy will take place on Saturday 23rd October in Gortagarry Church, Toomevara, at 6.30pm.

**************************************************************************************************

McMAHON (née Wall), Kathleen (Kate) (Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 and formerly of Cregg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary) October 14th, 2021 peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her family at St. James’ Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late John (Jackie) and loving mother of P.J. (Patrick Joseph), Marie, Catherine (Deceased), Bernadette, Christine, Susan, Edel, Helena. Devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her dear cousin Hannah, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at home with family on Sunday (October 17th). Removal from her residence on Monday morning (October 18th) to St. Matthew’s Church, Ballyfermot arriving for Funeral Mass at 11:30 am followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.

The church capacity will be limited to 50% for family and close friends and may be viewed online by clicking this LINK.

The family would like to sincerely thank Barbara, Dublin West Home Help and Family Carers Ireland for all the loving care and friendship shown to Kathleen over many years.

*************************************************************************************************

Kathleen GAVIN (née Nevin) Boscabell House', Boscabell , Dualla, Cashel and formerly Rocklow Road, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. October 16th 2021, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving husband Adrian, daughters Bailey and Paige, son Tate, parents Michael and Christine Nevin, sister Michelle, parents-in-law Thomas and Peggy Gavin, relatives, and friends.Kathleen’s Funeral takes place privately. House strictly private please. Donations in lieu of flowers to https://www.materfoundation.ie/donate/.

*************************************************************************************************

Michael (Mick) Cunningham, 3 Mount Carmel, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, 15th October 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his loving wife Gretta Cunningham. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Noreen Quinn, Margaret Kennedy and sons John, Michael, Pat, Paul, Gerard, Martin, Kieran and Anthony, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, on Sunday, 17th October, from 6pm to 8pm for family and friends only. Removal (private please) from St Theresa's Hospital, Monday, 18th October, passing his home at 3 Mount Carmel, Ardfinnan, to Church of The Holy Family, Ardfinnan, for requiem Mass at 3pm with burial afterwards in St Finnian's Cemetery. The Mass maybe watched live via Ardfinnan Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan. Please adhere to Covid restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen.

************************************************************************************************

Thomas (Tom) Butler, Toher, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 16th of October 2021, peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Rena, Daughters, Margaret, Mary and Paula, sons in law, Colin and Pat, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, Connor, Hannah, Niall, Ben and Rory, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre c/o Grey's Funeral Home Templemore.

************************************************************************************************

Edmond ( Ned) Burke 12 Georges Street, Mitchelstown, Cork / Burncourt, Tipperary / Kilbehenny, Limerick 2 George’s Street, Mitchelstown and formerly of The Black Road, Skeheenarinky, Burncourt and Carrigeen, Kilbehenny.

On October 15th, 2021 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, Edmond (Ned) beloved father of the late John and great grandfather of the late baby Ian. Ned will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie (nee Duggan), daughter Catherine (Flanagan), sister Philomena, son in law Mark, his cherished grandchildren John, Eamonn, Lorraine, Mark and Colm, great-grandchildren, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny, on this Sunday evening from 6pm to 7pm for family and close friends. Ned’s funeral cortege will leave the funeral home on Monday morning at 10:20am for requiem Mass in The Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyporeen.