Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 8

Deaths in Tipperary
John POWER
Miltown, Ballysimon, Limerick / Donohill, Tipperary
Formerly of Coolnagun, Donohil, Co. Tipperary and Limerick Prison.
John died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, sons Tony, John, Pat, Ciaran & Aidan, grandchildren Sean, Daniel, Jamie, Paul, Tony, Lucy & Sophie, daughters-in-law Mags & Mary, brothers Larry & Dave, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday 11th November from 5:30-6:30pm for family and friends. Arriving for Requiem Mass in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, on Friday 12th November at 11am.
Mass will be streamed-live here.
Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.
Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.
Garry Morrissey
Frankfield, Convent Hill, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dungarvan, Waterford
Formerly of The Hermitage, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.
Formerly Bank of Ireland, Roscrea.
Peacefully, in the compassionate care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home.
Pre-deceased by his wife Ann and his son Gerald.
Will be sadly missed by his loving family Denise, Marina, Terence and Garrett, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends.
R.I.P.
Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm (masks to be worn at all times). Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 4pm. (Website details to follow).
Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/
HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE.
Michael (Mike) Kennedy
Farneigh, Newport, Tipperary
Kennedy, Michael (Mike), Farneigh, Newport, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Elm Motors and N.C.T. Limerick. November 6th 2021, peacefully at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marianne, son Tom, daughter Niamh and her fiancé Anders, brothers Denny and P.J., sisters Nancy Fitzpatrick and Mary Daly, Marianne’s sister Valerie O’Malley, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Tuesday 9th November from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. for family and close friends. Arrival to St. Joseph’s Church Ballinahinch on Wednesday 10th for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation. Please adhere to government guidelines.
Margaret Cooke (née Cooney)
late of Cregg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary
Margaret Cooke, nee Cooney, late of Cregg, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary, died, 6th November 2021. Wife of the late Jimmy and loving mother to daughters Cathy, Michele and Ashley, sons Jimmy, Jeff and Shane, brothers, sister in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on Suir, on Tuesday the 9th November for requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/
PLEASE REMEMBER GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES, THANK YOU.
