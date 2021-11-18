Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 18

Laurance (Lar) Smith

Main Street, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Laurance (Lar) Smith, Upper Main Street, Borrisoleigh, November 15th 2021. Predeceased by his wife Marette, sadly missed by his loving sister Kathleen (Dunlea) and her husband Denis, nephews Kieran, Paul, Mark and Alan, grandniece Hannah, grandnephews Adam and Daniel, sister in law, brothers in law, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current Covid restrictions and guidelines, Lar’s funeral cortège will arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, on Friday for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery. For those who would like to attend but cannot, messages of condolence may be added on the link below. Lar’s requiem Mass will be livestreamed www.churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish

The family would like to thank you for your support and prayers at this sad time.

Paschal Brennan

Bray, Wicklow / Loughmore, Tipperary

Paschal Brennan, late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Castleiney, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully on 17th November, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of Nicola Kirk and all the staff at Dargle Valley Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Sheila, much loved father of Oonagh, Aileen, Niamh and Ciara, adored Grandad of Evan, Tom, Caitríona, Nina, Sarah, Jude, Sam and Elena, fondly remembered by his sons-in-law David, Thomas and Cian, sisters Ita, Nancy and Kathleen (Sr. Germaine), predeceased by his brothers Eoin and Kevin, he will be sadly missed by all his family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 20th November, at 10.00am in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray, followed by burial in Dean’s Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.