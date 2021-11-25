Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 25

Jessica Simpson (née Sparrow)

Old Toberaheena, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Rathkeevan Nursing Home. Jessica, wife of the late James and mother of the late Alan and sister of the late Nova, loving mother of Olwyn and Michael, daughter-in-law Rijan, son-in-law Paul, proud grandmother of Wouter, Josh and Molly, great-grandchildren Owen and Emilio, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 7 o'clock to 8 o'clock with removal on Saturday morning to Old St.Mary's church arriving at 10.45 o'clock for service at 11 o'clock followed by interment in St.Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

Joan SEXTON (née Slattery)

Ballymackeogh, Newport, Tipperary / Ballynanty, Limerick

Formerly of Ballynanty & Thomondgate Limerick.

Joan died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her parents Johnny & Annie, brothers Ray, Frank & Jimmy and nephew Lee.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, children Gillian & Bobby, grandchildren Killian, Liam, Glenn & Enora, daughter-in-law Sophie, son-in-law Matt, brothers John & Robert, sisters Phil, Geraldine, Mary & Tracy, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

John (Jackie) Purcell

48 Croke Gardens, Thurles, Tipperary

John (Jackie) predeceased by his wife Kitty, daughters Paula and Helen, deeply regretted by his loving sons John, Michael and Eddie, daughters Mary, Jean, Kathleen, Breda and Clair, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Thurles, on Thursday evening, 25th November, from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 26th November, at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at https://www.thurlesparish.ie/. Please comply with Covid 19 restrictions regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Thomas (Tom) Maher

Dublin / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Maher (Dublin and late of Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary) 23rd November 2021, peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Beneavin Manor Nursing Home, Thomas (Tom), beloved husband of Sheila and much loved father of Brendan and Finbarr, brother of the late Mary (Costigan) and the late Pat. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Marguerite and Maria, his adored grandchildren Meghan, Joseph, Laura and Rachel, sister Josie (Myles), brother Phil, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends, both in Dublin and Tipperary.

Reposing at Stafford's Funeral Home, North Strand on Friday afternoon, between 3pm and 5pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Agatha's Church, North William Street for 10am Funeral Mass and afterwards to St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh for burial. Those attending the Reposal and/or Funeral are reminded to adhere to Covid precautions and wear Masks and maintain social distancing. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Wendy Kavanagh

30 Sue Ryder House, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary

Wendy Kavanagh, 30 Sue Ryder House, Holycross and formerly Kyle Upper, Tipperary Town. November 23rd peacefully in the wonderful care of Fennor Hill Care Facility, Urlingford. Predeceased by her husband Christopher (Chris). Will be sadly missed by her cherished family, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, the staff and residents of Sue Ryder House, Holycross, her extended family and many life long friends.

Funeral Mass in Holycross Abbey on Thursday at 10am followed by private cremation. Mass may be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey. Wendy's ashes will be interred in Holycross Abbey Cemetery at a later date.

Eileen Grant (née Whelan)

St.Martin's Place, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Clonmel, Waterford / Tipperary

The death has occurred of Eileen Grant who passed away peacefully on the 24th November 2021 at her daughter Helen's residence. Eileen, wife of the late John, will be sadly missed by her loving family son Sean, daughter Helen, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and her many friends.

Eileen's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning at 10 o'clock in Fourmilewater Church followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab: Eileen Grant.

James (Jimmy) Connolly

Late of Tinnokilly, Ahenny, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Died 22nd November 2021. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, children Francis, Mary and Siobhan, sister Mary, nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Arriving at St Patrick's Church, Faugheen, on Friday, the 26th November 2021, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Sue Ryder Homes. House private, please.

Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.irishlivestream.com/26112021jc

Kathleen (Catherine) Brennan (née Ryan)

Galbertstown Lower, Thurles, Tipperary / Holycross, Tipperary

Formerly of Turtulla, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Eoin and son Neil. Will be sadly missed by her loving family daughters Áine and Cáit, sons Richard and Séamus, sisters Chrissie (Dunne) and Bridie (Shanahan), brother Connie, grandchildren Kate, Elaine, Julie, Deirbhile, Sadhbh, Eoghan, Fergal and Colm, sons in law Jonathan and Roger, daughters in law Eileen, Bríd and Geraldine, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday, 25th November, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Friday, 26th November, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tvholycrossabbey

Fred (Frederick) AYRE

Ormond View, Cloneygowney, Portroe, Tipperary

At Milford Care Centre Hospice, after a short illness. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Breda (Bridget), children Judith,David and Angela, grandchildren Oliver, James, Michael and Roisin, sons in law and daughter in law, his brothers David and Bill and their families and his stepfather Alec, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Portroe, at 12 noon on Friday the 26th November and burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream on http://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes.

