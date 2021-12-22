Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 22

John Alan O'Reilly

Brook Crescent, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary

John Alan O’Reilly, Brook Crescent, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 18th December 2021 suddenly in Crumlin Hospital, Dublin.

Sadly missed by his loving parents Tom and Ann, brothers Christopher, Philip, David and Lally, sisters Leanne, Amy, Stephanie and Emma, grandparents Thomas and Hannie O’Reilly and Margaret O’Reilly, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

May John’s gently soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

John’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel.

In Compliance with government guideline and to ensure the safety of all please observe social distancing, face coverings and avoid hand shaking.

Catherine (Annette) McEvoy (née Farrell)

Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully in the care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital. Catherine (Annette) wife of the late Chris will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, sons Chris and Stephen, daughters-in-law Una and Tessie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 7 o'clock to 8 o'clock with removal on Thursday morning to St.Oliver's Church arriving at 9.50 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 10 o'clock followed by cremation service at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co.Cork. In Lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Association of Ireland.

In compliance with government advice and to ensure the safety of all, please observe and respect social distancing, face coverings and avoid hand shaking.

John (Johnny) FITZGERALD

Masterstown, New Inn, Tipperary

December 20th 2021, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. John (Johnny). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rena, son Johnny, daughter Jodi, daughter-in-law Louise Morrissey, son-in-law John McMahon, beloved grandchildren Senan and Fionn, brother-in-law Anthony, sister-in-law Angela, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/ followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Martin Carey

Mulranny, Mulranny, Mayo / Thurles, Tipperary

Martin Carey, Albanny House, Murrivaugh, Mulranny, Co. Mayo and formerly of Moyne, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 20th December 2021, peacefully at Mayo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Gretta, brothers Joseph and Gerard. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Maureen, daughters and sons Angela, Danny, Martina, Joseph, Donna, Paul, Amanda, James and Brian, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers Margaret, Jimmy, William, Bridget and Christy, extended family, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May Martin’s gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2 o’clock till 5 o’clock. Removing on Thursday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Mulranny for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’clock after which Martin will be laid to rest in Murrivaugh cemetery. Please adhere to Covid 19 guidelines when attending the funeral mass by following the government rules on social distance, wear face masks and avoid hand shaking.

Mary HOLMES

Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Tipperary

Holmes, Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, December 20th 2021, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Mary, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Ita, sister Esther Healy, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.