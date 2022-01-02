Tipperary deaths and funeral details, January 2

Tony Kirby

Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne with dignity and courage. Surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by his father Paddy. He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife Peggy, daughters Aileen and Trish, sons Anthony and Daniel, his adored grandchildren Eve, Martin, Jack, Grace, Liam, Emily and Molly, his mother Mary, brothers Tom and Jimmy, sisters Nellie (Gazely) and Maggie (Cody), son-in-law John (Kennedy), daughters-in-law Laurie (Barrett) and Marie-Thrése (Purcell), his nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday, 3rd January, from 4pm to 6pm. To arrive at St James' Church Two Mile Borris at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 4th January at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In line with current Covid restrictions please continue to wear face masks and no handshaking.

Alice (Leishe) Doran (née O'Dwyer)

Clashganny West, Newcastle, Tipperary

Born into Eternal Life, Alice (Leishe) Doran (nee O’Dwyer) late of Newcastle, Clonmel, after a long illness borne with faith, hope and fight, passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas, by 7 of her brothers and her sister in law Catherine Barry. Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughter, Seán, Tomás, Tony and Mary, very sadly missed by her brother Jerry, daughter-in-law Barbara, sister-in-law Alice Hyland, her grandchildren Orna, Donnacha, Aoife and Alice, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday and Monday, house private on Tuesday please.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11.00am for Requiem Mass on Tuesday 4th January 2022 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery, Newcastle.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab: Newcastle.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) CROKE (née Tuohy)

Regaile, Boherlahan, Tipperary / Bansha, Tipperary

Regaile, Boherlahan and formerly of Ballycarron, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, January 1st 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Elizabeth (Lizzie), beloved wife of the late Tom and sister of the late Christy, Eileen, Tom and Seamus. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Christy and Tommy, brother Pat, sisters Brigid and Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Theresa Corcoran O'Neill

Springfield, Clonroadmore, Ennis, Clare / Templemore, Tipperary

Theresa Corcoran O’Neill, (ex BOI), Springfield, Clonroadmore, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of Templemore, Co. Tipperary. December 31st 2021 (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of Jim and sister to Eileen, Mary, Lil, Margaret, Michael, Fr. Jim and Fr. Tim (both in the Diocese of Perth, Australia). She will be sadly missed by her immediate family, Jim's boys Jason and Darren, nieces, nephews, and her extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis on Monday (3rd Jan.) from 5 pm until 6.30 pm. Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Tuesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1 pm. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no handshaking and observe social distancing at all times.

For those unable to attend, Theresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live here https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/ and the service at Shannon Crematorium can be viewed by logging onto www.shannoncrematorium.com, follow the link for live streaming on the main page, enter password DTC2 and the feed will open. The link will go live at 12.55 pm.

Mary Teresa Connolly (née Gleeson)

Barronstown, Loughmore, Tipperary

Mary Teresa predeceased by her husband Ned and grandson Eddie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Jim, Tom, Michael, Tim, Eamon and Pat, daughters Marion (Gilligan), Ann (Leamy), Phyllis, Margaret (Loughman) and Kathryn, 36 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Nancy (Gleeson), nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at The Church of the Nativity, Loughmore on Sunday, 2nd January from 3.30pm to 5pm. Mary Teresa's funeral cortege will arrive at The Church of the Nativity, Loughmore on Monday morning, 3rd January at 11am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in Loughmore Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at www.premieravproductions.com/loughmore Please comply with Covid 19 restrictions regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Joan Carroll

Woodvale Walk, Fethard, Tipperary

Joan Carroll, Woodvale Walk, Fethard, Co Tipperary, January 1st 2022. Deeply regretted by her partner Sean, her former partner Tony, sons Peter, Glenn, Andrew and Dylan, daughter Nicola, sisters Susan, Jackie and Evana, brother John, step daughters Becky, Orla, Karen and Jenifer, granddaughter Layla, grandsons Thomas, Steven and James, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Joan's Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Tuesday January 4th at 11am followed by private cremation. The Mass can be watched online at parishchurch.net.

Sheila Cairns (née Morrissey)

Dillon Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Sheila Cairns (nee Morrissey), Dillon Street and Silversprings, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Sheila (in her 90th year) went to sleep in the care of the staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel on Saturday morning, in the presence of her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Liam, twin brother John and sisters Margot and Margaret, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Doris and Rosemary, sons Noel, Robert and Michael, brother Evan, sister Nuala (Keating), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her son Michael’s house, Mylerstown, Clonmel (Eircode E91 K443) on Monday from 2.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1.00pm in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to Mount Melleray Abbey.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Audrey Aherne (née Fitzpatrick)

James Connolly Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Limerick City, Limerick

Aherne (nee Fitzpatrick), James Connolly Park, Tipperary Town and late of Weston, Limerick City. January 1st 2022 Audrey.

Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Liam, sons Shane, Dominic and Liam, daughters Nicole, Leanne and Andrea, father Aidan (Fitzpatrick), brothers, sisters, grandchildren Ava and Annika, uncles, aunts, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Mass for Audrey will take place at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church Tipperary on Monday 3rd January 2022 and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

Please adhere to government guidelines on COVID 19 with regard to mask wearing and social distancing, no shaking hands.