Tipperary deaths and funeral details, January 21

Deaths in Tipperary
Mick DELAHUNTY
Ballydoyle, Rosegreen, Tipperary
January 20th 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Staff at Tír Na Nóg, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel. Mick, beloved brother of the late Seamus, Richie, Billy, Mary, Doley and the recently deceased Tommy. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Breda O’Gorman and Betty Delahunty, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May He Rest In Peace
Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Rosegreen at 11am followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.
