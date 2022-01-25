Tipperary deaths and funeral details, January 25

Baby Theo Ryan

Rootagh, Newport, Tipperary

Ryan, Baby Theo, Rootagh, Newport, Co. Tipperary. Born 22nd January 2022 and died 22nd January 2022 peacefully. Sadly missed by his loving parents Chris and Helen, big brothers Aaron, Aidan and Charlie, grandparents Christy, Majella, Dan and Kay, uncles and aunts, extended family.

With the Angels. Burial on Wednesday, 26th January, at 12.30 P.M. in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Patricia O'Hanlon (née English)

Greenfields, Ballincollig, Cork / Clonmel, Tipperary

O'Hanlon (Greenfields, Ballincollig), on January 23rd 2022, peacefully in the presence of her loving family at The Bon Secours Hospital, Cork; Patricia (Trish) (née English), beloved wife of Eamonn, much loved mother of Eoin and Ciara and dear daughter of the late Sean and Peggy. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, son, daughter, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday January 26th from 4.30pm to 7.00pm. Arriving into The Church of St. Mary and St. John, Ballincollig on Thursday January 27th at 11.45am for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass, which will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stmjballincollig. Funeral afterwards to St. Lachteen's Cemetery, Grenagh.

Condolences may be added below and at www.oconnorfuneralcork.ie

Joan Howley (née Lawlor)

Mountain Road, Clonmel, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Joan Howley (nee Lawlor), Mountain Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Joan passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of the Mercy Hospital, Cork on Saturday afternoon in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Dick, son Tom, daughter Máire (O'Connell), son-in-law Jim, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 4.00pm.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Philomena Croke (née Hewitt)

Regaile, Thurles, Tipperary

Croke (nee Hewitt), Regaile, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. January 23rd 2022, in the loving care of the staff at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Philomena, wife of the late Danny and mother of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by her sons Christy, Pat and Danny, daughters Josie, Ann, Geraldine, Philomena and Margaret, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home, Cashel this Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11:30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish/ followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer Society.

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.