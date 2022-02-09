Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 9

Sr. Dolores O'KEEFFE

Loreto Convent, Freshford Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Tallow, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Sr. Dolores O'Keeffe (Loreto Convent, Freshford Road, Kilkenny and late of Tallow, Co. Waterford and Clonmel, Co. Tipperary) February 7th 2022 (peacefully) at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents William and Josephine, brother John, sister Sr. Thérése.

Deeply mourned by her Loreto Community, her family, niece Marie Anne, nephew Mark, sister-in-law Joyce and her cousins especially Michael and Nuala.

May Sr. Dolores Rest in Peace

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 4p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 9th) concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 5.30p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11a.m. in St. Canice's Church followed by interment in the Convent Cemetery.

Sr. Dolores Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie

Please observe the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both the funeral home and the church.

Peg (Margaret) Murphy (née Troy)

Bantiss, Cloughjordan, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary

Peg, Bantiss, Cloughjordan & late of Millview, Toomevara, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Peg - in her 82nd year, Suddenly at her home on the 8th of February.

Predeceased by her loving Husband, Billy and Granddaughter Keisha, Parents Ned & Kathleen Troy and Brothers Joachaim & Tom.

Sadly missed by her loving family Jackie (Cuddihy), Michael, Clare (Walsh) and June, sister Lill Tate, brothers Dan & Eddie, sons-in-law Owen Cuddihy & Tommy Walsh, Michaels partner Bríd Delaney, Grandchildren - Ger Cuddihy & his wife Siobhan, Nicola Kennedy & her husband Liam, Darren Cuddihy & his Fiancée Melissa, Marley Delaney-Murphy, Great-grandchildren Aoibheann, Daíthi & Fíadh Kennedy & Oisín Cuddihy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind caring neighbours, relatives & friends, her many friends in ICA, Active Retirement, Borrisokane Day Care Centre, and her love for Toomevara GAA Club.

Rest in Peace

Reposing on Thursday Evening in Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in Ballinree Church at 12 noon & Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines.

Helen DIXON (née Sweetman)

Churchtown, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

DIXON (née Sweetman), Helen (Churchtown and formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary) 6th February 2022 (peacefully) in the exceptional care of Belmont Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Harry. Will be very sadly missed by her children Linda, Barbara, Harry, Tony and Iain, brother Jim, sister Nancy, sisters-in-law Olive and Maura, her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Friday (11th of February) at 10 am in the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown which may be viewed on this link http://www.goodshepherdchurchtown.ie/web-cam/ followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only.

ANNE CAREY (née O'BRIEN)

Kilboy Dolla, Nenagh, Tipperary

Late of Killeen Killoscully. Peacefully at home on Feb 8th 2022, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom, daughter Kay, daughter in law Marian, brothers Pat, Chris & Fr.Joe, sisters Joan, Sadie & Maureen. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Margaret, Josephine, Rebecca, Tom, Bridie & Denis, brothers Denis, Liam, Joseph & Martin, sisters Sr.Alfonsa, Kathleen & Margaret, her much cherished 11 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren, sons in law, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives & friends.

May Anne Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c concluding with The Rosary at 7,30 o'c. Remains arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard. Those who cannot attend may view the Funeral mass on https://funeralslive.ie/anne-carey/

Monica Byrne (née Prior)

Dunkerrin, Birr, Offaly / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Monica Byrne, Dunkerrin Post Office, Dunkerrin, Co. Offaly and formerly of Borrisoleigh, Co.Tipperary. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and grandson Andrew. Deeply regretted by her daughters Catherine (Smyth) and Anne (McCormack), sons Seamus and Patrick, grandchildren Claire, Michelle, Eoin, Conor, Clara, Padraig, Emma, Niamh, Kevin, Paddy and Louis. Sons in law Paddy and Kevin, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

R.I.P.

Reposing at her home on Thursday Feb 10th, removal at 7.30pm to St.Mary's Church, Dunkerrin. Requiem mass on Friday Feb 11th at 12 noon followed by interment in Dunkerrin new cemetery.

AIDAN HOGAN

Knockane, Toomevara, Tipperary

At home on Feb. 8th 2022. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Martin & Siobhan, sisters & brothers Clara, Kevin, Adele & Aaron, Nannys Ann & Kathleen, brother-in-law David also by Kristina, Nathan and Alan, nieces Maddie, Lily & Olivia, nephew Alfie, aunts and uncles, godparents Annette & Michael, extended family cousins neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Aidan Rest In Peace

Reposing at home in Knockane (E45 NR28) this Thursday from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains departing his home on Friday at 10 o'c to arrive at St.Joseph's Church, Toomevara at 10;30 o'c. Those who cannot attend may view his mass on https://www.facebook.com/FrJohnMolloy/. Burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery.