Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 3

Marie Rochford (née MacCann)

Glendine, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Killenaule, Tipperary

Marie Rochford (nee MacCann), Glendine, Kilkenny & formerly Athboy, Co. Meath, 2nd March 2022. In the loving care of Staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Seamus. Deeply regretted by her niece, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home Killenaule (E41 HH66) this Friday evening from 6 o'c to 7 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c. followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule.

Joe McCraith

Clogheen, Tipperary / Lismore, Waterford

McCRAITH; Parsons Green, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary. On 27th February 2022, unexpectedly, Joe. Precious and adored son of Catherine (Nee Crowley) and the late Michael. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother, loving brothers David, Philip and Denis, uncles Marcus McCraith, Michael Crowley and the late Liam Crowley, aunts Anne-Marie Allen and Alice Murray, grand- uncle Denis O’Donnell, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at his home Parsons Green, Clogheen (Eircode E21 RT73) on Thursday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.

Reposing on Friday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm,

followed by funeral prayers.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am,

in St. Mary’s Church, Clogheen followed by Burial in Shanrahan New Cemetery, Clogheen.

All those attending Funeral Service are asked to please respect social distancing.

Michael Fitzpatrick

Cullina, Ballina, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Michael Fitzpatrick, Cullina, Ballina, Co. Tipperary; peacefully in St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Predeceased by his granddaughter Roisin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, son Terry, daughters Marie, Bernadette, Veronica and Kay, grandchildren James, Michael, Jane, Claire and Ciara, relatives, neigbours and friends.

May Michael's Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe on Thursday, the 3rd of March, at 6pm to 7:30pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of Our Lady and St. Lua, Ballina on Friday, the 4th of March, at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Lua, Killaloe.

Mary Ryan (née Ryan)

Duntahane, Fermoy, Cork / Annacarty, Tipperary

Mary passed away peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of David, loving and much-loved mother of James, Eimear and Niamh, pre deceased by her parents Christy and Nancey, dear sister of Mathew, L J, Margaret and John. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, son, daughters, brothers, sister, uncle Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of caring friends.

Rest in peace.

Reception into St. Patrick's Church Fermoy Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. followed by burial in Clonoulty graveyard Tipperary (arriving approximately at 3.00pm).

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu please to MS Ireland.

https://www.ms-society.ie/donate

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on:

https://www.facebook.com/ronaynefuneraldirectorsfermoy/