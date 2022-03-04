Search

04 Mar 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 4

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Deaths

Tipperary deaths and funerals

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Mar 2022 11:13 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tommy Ryan
Clonmore, Templemore, Tipperary

Dromard, Clonmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 3rd of March 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his daughter Christina, sisters Maura and Peggy and brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Biddy, daughters Martina and Sadie, Sisters, Brother, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives, and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 5 pm. Removal at 7 pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, to arrive at 7-45 pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Requiem Mass amy be viewed at

www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

Peter Michael Reid
Coosane, Birdhill, Tipperary

Reid, Peter Michael, Coosane, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary. 3rd March 2022 peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Beloved son of the late Anne and Christopher. Sadly missed by his loving sister Linda and brothers Derek and Jonathan, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arrival on Saturday, 5th March, at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Birdhill for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Birdhill Cemetery.

Nicholas (Nickey) Daniels
St Nicholas' Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his loving mother Breda, brother Michael, partner Angie, grandchildren Connor and Julie, sister-in-law Teresa,nephews Graham, Glenn and Kieran, niece Megan, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday, the 4th March, from 4pm to 7pm followed by removal on Saturday, the 5th of March, to St Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir for burial at 12 noon.

Carmel Dalton (née Real)
Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Carmel Dalton (nee Real), Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Carmel passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, daughters Shirley and Jackie, sons Gerard and Keith, grandsons Stephen & Gary, she will be sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, James, Richard and John Paul, daughters Frances, Paula, Sonya, Sarah and Johann, sisters Violet and Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law Meala and Phyllis, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 10.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live on the St Oliver’s Parish Facebook Page or on the following YouTube link https://youtu.be/7Y-YAXvY8eA. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

 

