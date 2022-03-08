Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements - March 8

The following deaths and funeral arrangements have been announced for Tipperary:

The death has occurred of Bernard Hallett, Graigue, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Tipperary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernard Hallett on Saturday 5th March. Ber, originally hailed from London UK before settling in Ireland. Predeceased by his stepdaughter Carolyn. Ber, deeply loved and he will be greatly missed by his wife Margaret, stepdaughters Samantha and Melanie, stepsons Paul, Malcolm and Christian, his sons Jan and Dean, sisters Celia and Pem, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law. He will be sadly missed by his loving grandchildren, Jack, Graham, Robyn, Eva, Sasha, Luke, Leon, Jasmine and Judy, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and all his former colleagues both near and far.

Ber will lay in repose at his home Honeysuckle Cottage, Graigue, Ballypatrick on Wednesday afternoon, March 9th, from 3 o'clock to 8 o'clock with removal on Thursday morning to St.Mary's Church, Irishtown arriving at 11.50 o'clock for requiem mass at 12noon which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie followed by interment thereafter in St.Patrick's Cemetery.

********************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Mary O'Halloran, Mount George, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary / Upperchurch, Tipperary

Formerly of Milestone post office and Finnahy Upperchurch. Predeceased by her brother John, In the loving care of the matron and staff of the Ardeen nursing home Thurles. Deeply regretted by her brothers Pat and Rodge, sister in law Hannah, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Dwyers Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11:30am followed by burial in the local cemetery. Mary's funeral mass can be viewed on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/.

********************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Michael McGrath, Pallas Hill, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Michael McGrath, Pallas Hill, Drombane, Thurles, March 6th, 2022, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Matt, Joe and Frank (Moyne), and sister Mary (Allis) Doon, sisters in law, Patricia and Marie, brother-in-law George, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Borrisoliegh on Wednesday from 5 pm with removal at 7 pm to the Church of St. Laurance O’Toole Munroe. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11-30 am, followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Bouladuff.

Michael’s Mass will be streamed live on www.drominch.com

**************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Johanna McEniry (née O'Brien), Ballinahow, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

March 7th 2022, Johanna.

Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Tom, sons John and David, daughters Carmel, Susan and Shirley, grandchildren, brother John, sister Lena, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Wednesday evening March 9th 2022 from 6pm to 7pm.

Mass for Johanna will take place in The Church of the Assumption,Lattin on Thursday 10th 2022 at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Shronell Cemetery.

************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Patrick (Wadie) Harvey, Marion Estate, Newport, Tipperary

Late of Sarsfield Barracks. 7th March 2022, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his daughter Fiona.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, sons P.J and Tommy, daughter Christina, daughter in law Yvonne, sister Betty, grandchildren Lisa, Zoe, Tamara and Zach, nieces, nephews extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Delany-Minihan Funeral Home this Thursday (10th March) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm.

Arriving for 11.30am requiem mass on Friday (11th March) to The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Delany-Minihan Undertakers, Cork Road, Newport, Co.Tipperary.

*************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Tom Tommy Comerford, Inane, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Pattersons Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Mary, sister Teresa and brother Paddy.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Bernadette Dunne (Borrisakane) and Anna Bourke (Knockinroe, Templemore), nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie