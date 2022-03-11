Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 11

Mary WALLACE (née Draper)

'Donville', Old Road, Cashel, Tipperary / Schull, Cork

Formerly of Cove, Schull, Co. Cork. March 10th 2022, unexpectedly and peacefully at home. Mary (in her 93rd year), beloved sister of the late Nancy, Sadie, Eddie, Willie and Dick and mother-in-law of the late Theresa. Sadly missed by her loving husband Donald, family Ken, Sandra, David and Rosemary, grandchildren Robert, Trina, Andrew, Alex, Mark, Andrea, Evan, Kate, Bill and Don, great-granddaughter Jenna, brothers George, Tom and Leslie, sister Violet, extended family Breda, Kieron, Maeve, Tony and Michelle, relatives, kind neighbours especially Mary Butler and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence this Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service on Sunday in St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick’s Rock Cathedral, John Street at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/mary-wallace/ followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The Wallace family would like to express their deep appreciation and gratitude to the many loyal Carers who cared for Mary in the last number of years: Marie, Ann Marie, Ana, Terry, Ann, Lili, Tommy, Betty, Sandra, Anne, Bridget and Helen. We will be forever indebted to each of you for the difference you made to her last precious years.

Angela Morrissey (née Cooke)

Mount Anglesby, Clogheen, Tipperary, E21 K162

Angela Morrissey ( nee Cooke) (Mount Anglesby, Clogheen, Co.Tipperary) March 10th 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, surrounded by her loving family and Fr. Bobby Power. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, children Danny, Kevin, Margaret, Martin, Michael, Dermot, Deirdre, Rosaleen and Patrick, sister Mona, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at her residence in Mount Anglesby Clogheen (E21 K162) on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Clogheen, followed by burial in Shanrahan Cemetery. House private on Saturday, please.

Mary McKenna (née Sheedy)

Cloneygowney, Portroe, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary

Mary McKenna (nee Sheedy) Cloneygowney, Portroe, Nenagh, March 9th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Hospital, predeceased by her infant baby Mary, brother Sean and sister Margaret, beloved wife of Marty and loving mother of Dolores and Martin. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Pat Byrne, daughter-in-law Yvonne, her adored grandchildren Conor, Robert, Ciara, Craig and Killian, also by Gemma and Caoimhe, brother-in-law Denis, sisters-in-law Mary and Christina, nieces, nephews, cousins Nancy Ryan and Mary Quinn, relative, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Portroe arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Please continue to wear face masks in funeral home and church and no handshaking.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can watch it on the live stream service

www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Pat Comerford

Tullohea, South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Comerford, Tullohea, South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, in the loving care of the IC staff at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel, Wednesday, 9th March 2022.

Pat, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary; sons Jim, Mark and Gavin; brother Jim; sisters: Breda and Judy; daughters in law: Annette, Mags and Orla, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone, on Friday, March 11th, from 5-8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, March 12th, at 11.30am in St. Mary's Church, Grangemockler, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”