Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements for today April 8

The following are the deaths and funeral arrangements for Tipperary:

Daniel Sweeney, Fairfields, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital. Sadly missed by his heart broken parents, Sandra and Tony, brothers Alan, David, Paul, Christopher and Kevin, sisters Lilly and Sharon, nieces and nephews whom he adored, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in O Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Daniel's funeral will arrive at the Church of the Resurrection at 10:50 for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patricks Cemetery. Family request wearing of face masks and no hand shaking.

****************************************************************************************************

Dr Gary Murphy, Glenview Square, Tipperary Town and Bremen, Germany.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital, Hamburg.

Predeceased by his father Séan.

Sadly missed by his loving family, mother Sheila, sister Susanne, brothers Tony, Joe, Kenny and Liam, uncles, aunts, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, this Saturday evening April 9th 2022 from 6pm to 7pm.

Cremation to take place in Shannon Crematorium on Sunday, April 10th at 3.30pm.

No flower, please.

Donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation fund or The Irish Cancer Society.

*************************************************************************************************

Martin McCormack, (Swords, Co. Dublin & formerly of Kilcommon, Co. Tipperary) - Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Rena, Martina, Gerard, David and Geoffrey. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Removal on Tuesday (April 12th) morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium. You can view the funeral Mass live on the church webcam through the following link.

Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords

**************************************************************************************************

Mary Hanly (nee Quinlan), Banquet Hill, Kilcommon and late of Loughisle, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. April 7th 2022, (peacefully) after a short illness at the University Hospital, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Dan, and grandmother to the late Ollie (Quigley), and sister of the late Andy and Paddy.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Mary (Quigley), Tommy and Phil, grandchildren TJ, Ned, Annemarie and Donal, great grandchildren Alexi and Leonie, son in law Tommy, brother Martin, nephews in law, nieces in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon, from 6 to 8.30 o’clock.

Removal Sunday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Kilcommon.

Mary's funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

https://funeralslive.ie/mary-hanly/

***************************************************************************************************

William Bill Grimes, 55 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary And formerly of Scart, Roscrea.

In the tender care of the staff at St. James' Hospital, Dublin.

Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Teresa, sons Jim and Anthony, sister Kitty (Walsh) and brothers Michael and Tom.

Bill will be sadly missed by his daughters Joan, Theresa and Kathleen and son Liam. Loving remembered by his 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, son-in-law Liam, daughters-in-law Siobhán and Patricia, Teresa's partner Danny, sister-in-law Frances (Grimes), nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reunited with his beloved parents William (Bill) and Johanna.

House Private Please.

Rosary at his residence on Sunday evening at 7pm. Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

**************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Alice Byrne (nee Dempsey), McDonagh Crescent, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Glenary, Co. Waterford.

Alice passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of The Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel on Thursday afternoon in the presence of her family. Predeceased by her husband Johnny "Galligan" & her son Sean (Gally), she will be sadly missed by her daughter Breda, grandsons Leo and Ian, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Sunday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.30pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

****************************************************************************************************

Nathaniel BURKE, Clashoquirke, Bansha, Co. Tipperary - 7th April 2022 - peacefully in the tender care of all at St. Martha’s Nursing Home, Cappa, Bansha; Nathaniel – pre-deceased by his sister Helen (O’Donnell). Deeply regretted by his loving sister Anne, sadly missed by his many cousins in Ireland, England & America, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary this Saturday (April 9th) from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Arriving to Church of the Annunciation, Bansha on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.