Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 14

Margaret (Peggy) Tyrrell (née Dwan)

Stradbally, Castleconnell, Limerick / Puckane, Tipperary

Tyrrell (nee Dwan), Margaret (Peggy), Stradbally, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick and formerly of Carney, Co. Tipperary. 12th April 2022 in the exceptional care of the University hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom, and brothers Paddy and Denis. Sadly missed by her heartbbroken son Robert, daughter Edel (Holmes), sisters Phyllis (Begley) and Chris (Dufficey), son in law Tom, daughter in law Claire, grandchildren Ellen, Ted and Hugh, brothers in law Jim and Joe, sisters in law Joyce, Anne and Anne (D,) niece, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and treasured friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday, 16th April, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Arrival on Sunday 17th to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass a 1 p.m.. which can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Ronald McDonald House (Crumlin Hospital) https://rmhc.ie/ or Milford Hospice. No handshaking please.

Christopher O'BYRNE

Stonehall, Newport, Tipperary / Limerick

Formerly of John Carew Park, Limerick & Vistakon.

Christopher died, after a short illness, in University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Samantha, dearest father of Nicola & Chloe, adoring grandad to Ellie, loving son of Marie & the late Paddy and brother of Mike, Mary, Ber, Pa, Noelle & Joe. Sadly missed his loving family, parents-in-law Breda & Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday, 18th April, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. John’s Cathedral, on Tuesday, 19th April, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Mass will be live streamed here.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Ext. Cemetery.

Maureen Ivers (née Hayes)

No. 3 Convent Lane, Drangan, Tipperary

Maureen Ivers (nee Hayes), No 3 Convent Lane, Drangan & formerly Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 13th April 2022. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Jamesie, John, Pat and Savio, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sisters Joan and Lilly, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Thursday evening from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Arriving at Old Church Yard Cemetery, Ballingarry, on Friday for burial at 12.15 o'c.

Tony Haven

3 Moyne Road, Thurles, Tipperary

Tony Haven, 3 Moyne Road, Thurles, 13th April, 2022, in the wonderful care of South Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Tony will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, his daughters Marie and Lorraine and his son Michael, son-in-law Eddie, Michael's partner Mary, granddaughter Laura, brother Michael and sister-in-law Rita, nieces, nephew, former work colleagues at An Post, neighbours and many good friends.

REST IN PEACE

Funeral Liturgy in the Cathedral of the Assumption on this Good Friday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Funeral Liturgy may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie

Joan Anglim

Knockelly and The Valley, Fethard, Tipperary

Joan Anglim, The Valley and late of Knockelly, Fethard, Co Tipperary, April 13th 2022, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Haywood Lodge, Clonmel. Deeply regretted by her sister Teresa (Tess), nieces, nephews, cousin, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

There will be a Rosary for Joan in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, on Wednesday at 8pm. A Holy Week Funeral Service will take place on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. The Service can be watched online at https://www.churchservices.tv/augustinianabbey.