Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 16

Margaret O'Brien

Ard Mhuire, Templetuohy, Tipperary

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Roseville House Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Lisa, son P.J., his partner Joanne, treasured granddaughter Abbie, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday in the Sacred Heart Church, Templetuohy, followed by interment in Templetuohy Cemetery.

Messages of condolence for Margaret's family may be left on EJGrey.com

Tommy King

Davitt Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

King

Tipperary, London

and late of Davitt Street Tipperary Town

April 16th 2022

Tommy

Predeceased by his son Leo.

Sadly missed by loving wife Kitten, children Joe, Patrick and Fiona, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in law, nieces and extended family.

Rest in peace

Mass for Tommy will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town on Thursday May 19th 2022 at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

Maeve Davies (née Delahunty)

Upper Gladstone Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital. Maeve, wife of the late Ted and daughter of the late Chrissie and Jackie, predeceased by her brothers Desie and Maxie, sadly missed by her brother Johnnie (hairdresser), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5.30 o'clock to 7.30 o'clock with removal on Wednesday morning to Ss Peter & Paul's church arriving at 10.50 o'clock for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by cremation service at the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 2 o'clock.

Family flowers only please.

Sr. Breda Coman

Sisters of Mercy, 1 Church Street, Templemore, Tipperary, E41 TR83 / Boherlahan, Tipperary

Sisters of Mercy, 1 Church Street, Templemore, formerly of Boherlahan, Tipperary. 15th May 2022. Predeceased by her sister Margaret Bourke. Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, Sisters of Mercy, South Central Province, sister Anna Callanan, brothers Jim & Phil, sisters in law, Theresa & Mary, brothers in law Thomas Callanan & John Bourke, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore (E41 TR83), this Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to the Sacred Heart Church, Templemore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.

Messages of condolences may be left on EJGrey.com

Sr. Brigitte Burke

St. Louis Convent, Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Clonmel, Tipperary

St. Louis Convent, Monaghan and formerly Jamestown, Springmount, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Drumbear Lodge Nursing Home Monaghan on 14th May 2022.

Predeceased by her parents, Mary and Edmond, brother Eddie, sister and brother-in-law Mary and Sean Byrne, sister-in-law Kitty and niece Deirdre.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers Austin, Michael and Frank, sisters-in-law Linda and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and the St Louis Community.

The Funeral Mass will take place in St Macartan's Cathedral Monaghan (H18W863) at 2 p.m. on Tuesday 17th May followed by burial in Latlurcan Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed online by going to the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-macartans-cathedral-monaghan

May her gentle soul rest in peace.