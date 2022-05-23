Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 23

Gerry Grufferty

Lisava, Cahir, Tipperary / Mitchelstown, Cork

Gerry (formerly of Knockanevin, Mitchelstown) passed away peacefully at home. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Bridget, sisters Ann and Bridie and brother Jimmy. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, daughter Collette, sons Brendan, Paul, Aidan and Nigel, brothers James, Tadhg, Michael and Roger, sisters Josie and Mary, daughters in law Yvonne, Nichola, Caroline and Breege, grandchildren Ellah, Lara, Megan, Jack, Áine, Eabha, Aisling, Mackenzie, Julian and Nell, nephews, nieces, extended family, past pupils and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral cortège arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir, on Monday for Mass at 11am followed by private cremation. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed with the link available here beforehand. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

Ned (Edmond) Cotter

Upper Cahir Abbey, Cahir, Tipperary

Ned passed away, peacefully but unexpectedly. Predeceased by his wife Eileen, brother Tom and sister Elsie. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Mary, son Eddie, son in law Brian, daughter in law Aisling, grandchildren Sarah, Amy, John, Hayden and Jake, brother John, sisters Kathleen, Patricia and Anne, sister in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Ned's funeral cortège will arrive to St. Mary's Church, Cahir, on Monday for Mass at 2pm after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Theresa MAGUIRE (née Morrissey)

Leixlip, Kildare / Cashel, Tipperary

MAGUIRE (née Morrissey), Theresa (Leixlip, Co. Kildare, formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary and late of Beaumont Hospital) May 20th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of Michael and much-loved mother of Dana and Damien. Sadly, missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, grandson Daniel, daughter-in-law Lorraine, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan, on Monday evening (May 23rd) between 6 pm and 8 pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Theresa’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) by following this link - https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity

Family flowers only, please.

Joe Fitzgerald

Drogheda, Louth / Clonmel, Tipperary

Joe Fitzgerald, Forest Hill, Drogheda and formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. 20th May 2022. Peacefully at his home, in his 98th year, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary, son Paul and daughter Valerie. Joe, sadly missed by his loving daughters Olga, Sandra and Edel, sons in law Vincent, Andy, and Donal, grandchildren Susan, Linda, Laura, Sarah, Matthew, Jennifer and John, brothers, sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock on Saturday and from 2 o’clock to 4 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

Removal on Monday morning at 11 o’clock to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Drogheda for Funeral Mass at 11:30am which can be viewed live at https://www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie/our-parish/our-lady-of-lourdes-church-webcam/. Burial afterwards in St. Peters Cemetery.

Parishes have requested that masks are worn during funerals please.

James J (Jimmy) Cahalan

Hillview, Cloninaha, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Tipperary, E45 FT99

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Annette, sons and daughters Teresa, Denis, Nuala, John and Maura, adored grandchildren Denise, Colin, Laura, Rachel, Aoife and Jamie and his great grandchild Aidan, his sister Anna, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and partners Jerry, Colette, Mark, Sinead, Andrew, Joel and Simon, Cousins Neighbours and many friends

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence ( Hillview Cloninaha) this Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Terryglass arriving at 11.45 am for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations to your chosen Charity.

Eamon Walsh

The Glebe, Coolmoyne, Fethard, Tipperary

Eamon Walsh, The Glebe, Coolmoyne, Fethard, Co Tipperary, May 21st 2022, peacefully under the care of Sonas Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir. Predeceased by his loving wife Breda and sister Mary. Dearly beloved father of Denis, John, Edmond, Pat, Margaret, Thomas and Gerard. Sadly missed by his sister Margaret, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his son's residence in Curraghduff, Carrick-on-Suir, this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm for family and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Wednesday May 25th from 5.30 with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

James Mulcahy

Brigown cottages, Mitchelstown, Cork / Burncourt, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Guinan

College Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary / Cabra, Dublin

The death has occurred of John Guinan, College Avenue, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Leix Road, Cabra, Dublin.

John passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday afternoon. Pre-deceased by his wife Maureen he will be sadly missed by his daughters Lorraine (Hennessy) and Helen (McGrath), son Sean, grandchildren David, Stephen, Stacey, Jenna, Grace, Jake & Nadine, great-grandchildren Chloe, Sophie, Logan, Finley, Avery, Killian and Fionn, sons-in-law Noel and John, brother-in-law Mossy, sisters-in-law Maura & Tootsie, Tootsie's husband Ger, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

James (Jim) DARMODY

Rathordan, Cashel, Tipperary

May 22nd 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. James (Jim), beloved son of the late Michael and Margaret, brother of the late Michael and uncle of the late Michéal. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Liam and John, sisters Moira and Anne, brother-in-law Rory, sister-in-law Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. House private please.

ANNE COLLINS

Curryquinn Dolla, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully after a long illness in the tender care of the staff at Milford Hospice. Predeceased by her beloved parents Paddy & Molly and her nephew TJ Ryan. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Maureen Ryan, brother in law Tim, nephew Patrick & his wife Tara, grandnieces Molly & Isabelle, grandnephews Paudie & Jack, cousins, neighbours, her great friends Sarah & Margaret, relatives and her many friends. May Anne Rest In Peace. Reposing at her sister Maureen's home at Mountisland Dolla this Tuesday from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. Her remains will arrive at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Silvermines on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 12 o'c. (Livestream details to follow) With burial afterwards in Dolla Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/.