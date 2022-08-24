Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 24

Margaret Waterston (née Cahill)

Morton Place, Clonmel, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later

Liam O'Donnell

Glasnevin, Dublin / Fethard, Tipperary

O’ Donnell, Liam - (Claremont Court, Glasnevin, Dublin, formerly of Fethard, Co Tipperary), 21st of August, 2022, peacefully in the kind and expert care of the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of the late Frances, loving father to Leeanne, Eve and William, father-in-law to Iseult and Siobhan, proud grandfather to Loveday, Robin, Alfie and Oscar Liam. He will be very sadly missed by his brother Joe, his close and loving brothers and sisters-in-law, his many nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of loyal friends, former colleagues and neighbours.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at home in Glasnevin on Wednesday 24th August between 5pm and 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Columba’s Church, Iona Road, Dublin 9, for Requiem Mass at 10.30 am, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

All enquiries to Massey Bros., Cabra on (01) 838 9774.

Rodge O Halloran

Borrisoleigh, Tipperary / Upperchurch, Tipperary

Borrisoleigh and formerly Finnahy Upperchurch. Predeceased by his brother John and sister Mary, Deeply regretted by his brother Pat, sister in law Hannah, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch for funeral mass at 11:30am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Helen Morrissey (née Bergin)

Dromline, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Bansha, Tipperary

Morrissey (nee Bergin) Dromline,Tipperary, August 21st 2022. Helen peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Tipperary University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her parents Nicholas and Lena, brother Tom and niece Roisin. Sadly missed by her loving family. Her devoted husband Maurice and heartbroken children John, Andrew, David, Katie and Sarah, lovingly remembered by 11 grandchildren, brothers Liam, Pat, and Mike, daughters-in-law Margo (Horan) Aine (Dunne) and Anne Marie (Ruby) son-in-law John Moore, brother-in-law Jerry, sisters-in-law Kathleen Morrissey, Mary Leahy (nee Morrissey), Nora Bergin (nee Tobin), Eileen Bergin (nee Lynch), Catherine Bergin (nee Ryan) and Margaret Bergin (nee O'Dwyer), nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours and many fond friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Wednesday evening, August 24th 2022, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, August 25th, at 11am at the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass on Thursday 25th August can be viewed on the following link http://www.premvideo.com/funeral-live/

MARY KINEHAN (née McNAMARA)

Hamilton Drive & late of St. Joseph's Park, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, surrounded by her family in the care of the staff at Milford Care Centre Limerick, on 23/8/2022. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, her beloved husband PJ and cherished children Caroline (Ryan), Sinead (Kinane), Sandra (Harford), Jacqueline (Doyle) and Paddy, grandchildren Niamh, Emma, Jack, Ciara, Robyn and George, brothers Michael, Paddy, Billy & Mausie, sisters Breda, Sally & Valarie, sons in law Michael, Tommy, Ken & Willie, daughter in law Nicola, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.



May Mary Rest In Peace



Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Wednesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Her remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c with the Livestream on nenaghparish.ie Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to

https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/



House Private on Thursday morning, please.

Patrick Brian (Brian) Kenny

Enniscorthy, Wexford / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

- Retired An Garda Síochána -

Moyhill, Bellefield, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford and late of Faugheen, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary

Brian died suddenly at his home on the 22nd of August 2022.

Beloved husband and devoted carer of Helen, deeply loved father of his heartbroken children Mairead, Pádraig, Mary, Frances and the late Eileen and Niamh. Adoring and adored grandfather of Brian, Rachel and Peter. Cherished brother of Eileen, Brigid, Siobhán, Deirdre, Nuala and the late Maura, Séamus and Peter.

He will be truly missed by his extended family, sons-in-law David and Shane, partners Kate and Luke, grandchildren’s mum Jenny, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, former colleagues and his many friends from his sporting and community life.

“May He Rest In Peace”

Reposing at his home at Moyhill, Bellefield, Enniscorthy on Wednesday 24th of August, from 4pm to 8pm.

The funeral cortège will depart the family home at 11.30am arriving at St. Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy on Thursday morning for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Faugheen cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir, arriving at 2.30p.m. approx.

Those unable to attend the funeral can join the Funeral Mass online on Thursday at 12 noon on the following Funeral Mass Link

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, which can be made online on the following Donations Link

Maureen English (née Culley)

Monkstown, Barne, Clonmel, Tipperary

Maureen English (nee Culley), Monkstown, Barne, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 22nd August 2022, in her 91st year, after a short illness, at Tipperary University Hospital. (Predeceased by her loving husband Theo and brother Desmond). Very deeply regretted by her loving children Theo (Jnr), John, Siobhan, and Conor, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

May Maureen Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 8pm. Maureen’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, on Thursday morning at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

House Private

Nelly (Ellen) Carmody (née Maher)

Churchill, Fenit, Kerry / Tralee, Kerry / Clonoulty, Tipperary

Nelly (Ellen) Carmody nee Maher of Churchill, (Chapeltown), Fenit, Co. Kerry and formerly Clonoulty-Rossmore, Co. Tipperary, died peacefully on 22nd August 2022, beloved wife of Bert, dear mother of Ger, Brendan & Linda and sister of Paddy, Mick, Tom, Mary (Butler), Bridget (O’Gorman), Joan (Kinnane) and the late Sr. Margaret (Peggy) & Kitty (McEnaney).

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Meah, Ava-Mai, Edith, Seth & Sadie, son-in-law Ronan, daughters-in-law Niamh & Tracy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday (25th August) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Friday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Nelly will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on churchmedia.tv/churchill). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.