Just 409 votes separating four candidates in Tipp now, but still only one candidate elected after 6 counts

The race to fill the seats is really heating up

There are just 409 votes separating the top four candidates in the Tipperary general election count as the seventh count takes place right now.

In that mix are Martin Browne (SF) who has 11,805 votes; Mattie McGrath (Ind) who has 11,727 votes Jackie Cahill (FF) who has 11,684 votes; ; and Alan Kelly (Lab) who has 11,390 votes. Alan Kelly received the biggest chunk of the votes distributed following Joe Hannigan's elimination at 1772 votes.

However, with Mary Newman Julian now eliminated and with her votes to be distributed, it is expected that party colleague Garret Ahearn will benefit greatly. And, if he is to be elected, he needs a major boost as he is currently on 7,034 votes - just 98 votes ahead of outgoing TD Seamus Healy.

It would appear that the Browne, McGrath, Cahill and Kelly will be elected, but the picture can change very quickly, especially when it comes to filling the last seat.