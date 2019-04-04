Lowry unveils his team for the local elections

Independent Tipperary Deputy Michael Lowry has announced his team to contest the local elections in May.



Cllr. Micheal Lowry will contest the newly formed Thurles area.

Sitting Cllr. Eddie Moran from Templemore, together with Roscrea native Shane Lee, will stand in the Roscrea/Templemore area.

Cllr. Michael O’Meara will stand in the Nenagh area.



Former councillor John ‘Rocky’ McGrath will stand in the Newport area.

“I am delighted to take this opportunity to formally introduce the members of my team who will be running for membership of Tipperary County Council. As your representative in Dáil Éireann, it is important for me to have an energetic, talented and enthusiastic team effectively representing the needs of my constituents at local level. The only way to guarantee action in your community is to elect members who are committed, with the capability to represent the best interests,” said Deputy Lowry

“I am asking the people of Tipperary to stand behind the Lowry team and give them your full support. The Lowry team’s commitment to the people of their community, and their ability to achieve results, make them the ideal choice on election day. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Tipperary for the support and loyalty,” he said.