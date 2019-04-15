John 'Rocky' McGrath launches Tipperary County Council local election bid

" I am once again asking the people of the Newport Local Electoral Area to put their faith in me," - John Rocky McGrath.

John “Rocky” McGrath has formally declared his intention to run as part of the Lowry Team for the local elections in front of family, supporters and all well-wishers in Killoscully Hall recently.

Speaking at the launch, the former member of North Tipperary County Council said that eventhough he is not a sitting councillor since he narrowly lost his seat in 2015, he has contained to work in the community and has always made himself available to the people of Newport and surrounding areas.



“Through the office of Deputy Michael Lowry and with the assistance of the Lowry Team, I have continue to fight for the area. It was a privilege to have previously served the people and I am once again asking the people of the Newport Local Electoral Area to put their faith in me and to give John “Rocky” McGrath your number 1 vote on Friday May 24,” he said.



Rocky spoke about his mandate listing out some areas he wishes to address if elected including;

Increase investment in our rural roads improving safety & speed concerns at key crossings and schools.

Work to improve footpath infrastructure particular in our rural areas.

Help our local rural and urban communities to address crime and anti-social behaviour.

Promote the economic development of the area so more of our residents have quality employment opportunities.

Provide practical solutions to tackle the high numbers currently on the social housing list.

Among other issues high on his agenda were mental health, tourism, education, greater supports for community/volunteer groups and access to rural broadband.



Speaking at the launch Deputy Michael Lowry said; “As your representative in Dáil Éireann, it is important for me to have an energetic, talented and enthusiastic team effectively representing the needs of my constituents at local level.



“The only way to guarantee action in your community is to elect members who are committed, with the capability to represent the best interests of your community. Rocky’s commitment to the people of his community, and his ability to achieve results, makes Rocky the ideal choice on Election Day,” Deputy Lowry said.