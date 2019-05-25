Lowry tops poll in Thurles area and is elected on first count

Outgoing Independent councillor Micheal Lowry has been elected on the first count to Tipperary County Council for the Thurles area having received a ringing endorsement of his public representation with 1,710 first preference votes.

Councillor Lowry, son of Independent TD Michael Lowry, is looking at his team enjoying gains all over the county with up to six councillors expected to be elected for the group. The Holycross man was thrilled with his vote and will now await to see who else comes in with him in the Thurles area.

Next to him on first preferences is Councillor Seamus Hanafin on 1558, Peter Ryan on 1546, Jim Ryan on 1329 and Sean Ryan on 1180. Cllr David Doran has 1091 first preferences and looks set to battle it out for the final seat with Cllr Sean Ryan.

The second count is currently underway.