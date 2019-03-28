Borrisoleigh will be well represented at Scór na bPáistí in Cashel

All roads lead to Halla na Féile, Cashel on Sunday, March 31 where the County Final of Scór na bPáistí will take place, Borrisoleigh will be represented in 5 competitions on the day.



Figure dancing - Amy Maher, Caimin Kennedy, Aoibhinn Keane, Ella Groome, Michelle Meehan, Keelan Chute, Anna Meehan and Chloe O' Brien



Solo Song - Eve Maher



Question Time - Tara Kennedy, Connor Kinnane, Aisling Boyle & Michael Ryan



Novelty Act - Eamon Groome, Therese Groome, Jack Groome, Daniel Groome, Ella Groome, Grace Groome, Maria Groome & Joanne Groome



Set Dancing - Aoibhinn Keane, Ella Slattery, Ella Groome, Tara Fitzgerald, Therese Groome, Alesha Fanning, Amy Maher & Ann Meehan



Best of Luck to all our participants. Borris Abú!