What's on: Tipperary going out guide

The fabulous High Kings come to Golden GAA Complex on Friday, August 23. Full Bar Facilities and disco to follow. Tickets just €28are available now from the Spar shop, Golden, Cashel Post Office, Bridge House. Doors open at 7pm.

Feile Beag returns to Thurles with its fifth instalment of music, song and written word over two days on August 3 to 4. Day tickets cost €12 while a weekend pass is €20. Doors open at 5pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday, August 4.

Cloughjordan amphitheatre will host a special screening of the classic Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense on Thursday, August 1 at 9pm. Further information is on the amphitheatre FB page: faceboook/ clougharts.

A benefit night in aid of Jim Corcoran will be held in the Dome, Thurles on Saturday, August 17 at 8pm. Tickets cost just €20 and are available from Holycross Parish Office on 0504 43124, Ely’s Centre, MR Car Valeting, Sammon's Pharmacy, Premier Meats, Annie Cuts, Nail Bar, Mc Cycles, The Beauty Loft, Doyle’s Corner Shop, Boots Pharmacy, Village Takeaway, Littleton, Crokes shop, Littleton and Sarsfields Clubhouse and from any of the committee member.