Songwriting competition to celebrate Nenagh

An original songwriting competition has been revealed to celebrate Nenagh 800. Original songwriters are invited to submit an audio link for their entry in the form available at www.nenagharts.com before the deadline of October 1.

The winner will be selected by independent judge, singer and songwriter Luka Bloom.

Rules of Competition:

The entry must be new and original work of the songwriter, not already in the public domain.

A songwriter can only submit one song and closing date for receipt of entries is October 1, 2019.

This competition is open to anyone from Nenagh, living in or originally from Nenagh or working in Nenagh and its surrounding area.

Entrants must be over 18 years of age.

Entries must be submitted by an online link, please note no audio file is to be attached.

Entries must include the full lyrics of the entry.

The winner will be selected by songwriter Luka Bloom with decisions by the judge final.

The prize is one day’s recording at Ballyhane Studio with post production mix along with a prize fund of €200. The recording must be completed by December 30.