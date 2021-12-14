Exciting programme of entertainment events at Clonacody House outside Fethard for Christmas

Following on from a very successful series of live concerts in the garden at Clonacody House outside Fethard the hosts are staging a number of upcoming music events over the Christmas period.

Once again the organisers have secured financial support from the Tipperary Arts office and LLPPS

scheme and are deeply appreciative of the funding.

Clonacody House is delighted to welcome the return of The Cedartowns this Sunday December 19 with support from Eve Whelan and followed by Pat “Festy” Kerwick.

On Tuesday December 21 Mike Hanrahan (of Stockton’s Wing) together with Emma Langford and Sive will share stories and songs. The organisers are also thrilled to bring back Rebel Hearts with support from Seanie & James on Tuesday December 28 and finally to round off 2021 on Thursday December 30 with the “The Kilkennys”.

All concerts will take place in a fully heated marquee in the walled garden which is where we always wanted to host events and are now finally able to do so.

"A huge thank you to all the support we have received from neighbours and friends who over the years have helped us put on musical events and with out them we would not have gotten this far. We really hope all who come to Clonacody will always have a memorable experience in what is truly a special place. Furthermore the wonderful bonus of being able to host these events is that people have come from as far as Belfast in the north and east and west Kerry and cork to the concerts so they have stayed in Tipperary in various hotels and B&Bs in the area. So really it’s a win win for all," said Helen Carrigan.

Tickets can be purchased on www.clonacodyhouse.com