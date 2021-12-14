Search

14 Dec 2021

Exciting programme of entertainment events at Clonacody House outside Fethard for Christmas

Exciting programme of entertainment events at Clonacody House outside Fethard for Christmas

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Following on from a very successful series of live concerts in the garden  at Clonacody House outside Fethard the hosts are staging a number of  upcoming music events over the Christmas period.  

 

Once again the organisers  have secured financial support from the Tipperary Arts office and LLPPS 

scheme and are deeply appreciative of the funding. 

 

 Clonacody House is  delighted to welcome the return of The Cedartowns this Sunday  December 19 with support from Eve Whelan and followed by Pat “Festy” Kerwick.  

 

On Tuesday  December  21 Mike Hanrahan (of Stockton’s Wing) together with Emma Langford and Sive will share stories and songs.  The organisers  are also thrilled to bring back Rebel Hearts with support from Seanie & James on Tuesday December 28 and finally to round off 2021 on Thursday  December 30 with the “The Kilkennys”.  

 

All concerts will take place in a fully heated marquee in the walled garden which is where we always wanted to host events and are now finally able to do so. 

 

"A huge thank you to all the support we have received from neighbours and friends who over the years have helped us put on musical events and with out them we would not have gotten this far.  We really hope all who come to Clonacody will always have a memorable experience in what is truly a special place.  Furthermore the wonderful bonus of being able to host these events is that people have come from as far as Belfast in the north and east and west Kerry and cork to the concerts so they have stayed in Tipperary in various hotels and B&Bs in the area.  So really it’s a win win for all," said Helen Carrigan. 

 

Tickets can be purchased on www.clonacodyhouse.com 

Spiralling insurance costs are killing festivals and parades in Tipperary

Irish Public Bodies' decision to not cover festivals or events two years ago is threatening future viability of events - Councillors

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media