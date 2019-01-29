Tipperary goat farmers tell their story on Ear to the Ground

On next week's Ear to the Ground, presenter Helen Carroll is back in Tipperary this time visiting a farm in Golden.



In 2004, beef farmers Noel and Joan Farrell moved from their home farm in Waterford to Golden, Co. Tipperary.

However, despite being efficient beef farmers, the farm was not enough to support their family.

So the couple bought some goats and established a milking goat herd. They send their milk to fellow Tipperary farmer and cheesemaker Breda Maher in Cooleeney Cheese, who herself developed the business to improve the income on the family dairy farm.

Helen Carroll visits the Farrell farm and finds out how the couple are cutting the carbon footprint of their beef enterprise and adding value to their goats’ milk.

Ear to the Ground broadcasts on RTÉ One, Thursdays at 7pm. Repeat 13.10pm Sunday. See the Farrell family and their goats on Thursday, February 7 episode.