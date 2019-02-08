Rural Social Scheme is recruiting farmers

Rural Social Scheme (RSS) Recruiting Farmers - The aim of the Rural Social Scheme is to provide income support to farmers, in return, participants provide services and skills that benefit local communities in County Kilkenny. To qualify you must have a HERD Number/ FLOCK Number and in receipt of ONE of the following: Farm Assist or Job Seekers Allowance.

Participants work 19.5 hrs per week, participants work may include maintaining, enhancing way-marked ways and agreed walks, village and countryside enhancement etc.

If you are interested please contact Seoirse Butler on (056) 7752111 or email me on Seoirse.butler@cklp.ie