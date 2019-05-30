O'Donnells of Tipperary hand cooked crisps return to the Love Irish Food marquee at Bloom

Ireland’s premier food and gardening festival, is back with a flourish with Ireland’s most delicious produce as Love Irish Food gets set for its eight year at Bloom. This year, Love Irish Food will have a member brand marquee which is themed around ‘Meeting the Brexit Challenge’. There you will find an array of food producers who run SMEs employing local people from every corner of the country.

Love Irish Food member brands employ over 15,000 people in the food, drink and support industries, throughout the Republic of Ireland while acting as a voice for Irish produced food and drink brands.

Bloom is Ireland’s largest gardening festival and will be kicking off on Thursday, May 30 to Monday, June 3. At the ‘Meeting the Brexit Challenge’ marquee, Love Irish Food will host some of Ireland’s best-known food brands, with household names including Flahavan’s, Manor Farm, East Coast Bakehouse, O’Donnells Crisps, Ballymaloe Foods and McCambridge Bread as well as many new brands that are providing vital employment and helping the economy in every corner of Ireland.



Tipperary's finest crisps !

Since the 1700s over seven generations of the O’Donnell family have lived on Seskin Farm, Co. Tipperary. In 2007 Ed O’Donnell, wanted to diversify as farming was looking bleak at the time. He saw a niche in the market for an Irish hand cooked cooked crisp and decided to make crisps from the potatoes grown on his farm. Ed believed it was important that the product and flavours were Irish and artisan so he sourced local food producers to give the crisps fantastic individual flavours. In June 2010 O’Donnells Crisps were born! O’Donnells crisps have no artificial colours or flavours, No MSG or GM ingredients, just honest to goodness crunch!



For first time visitors to Bloom, Love Irish Food ‘Meeting the Brexit Challenge’ marquee is a foodie’s haven, so come down and meet the makers of some remarkable Irish-produced food and drink brands as well as witnessing first-hand brand-new products being launched.