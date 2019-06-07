Tipperary IFA members urged to attend beef aid funding meeting

IFA will hold a regional information meeting for livestock farmers on the €100m beef fund secured from Brussels and the Government on Monday, June 17, in the South Court Hotel, Raheen, Limerick, at 8.30pm.

IFA president Joe Healy said a meeting of the IFA National Council in Dublin endorsed the National Livestock Committee policy direction that the €100m Brexit Beef Fund should be targeted at beef finishers of prime cattle (steers, heifers and young bulls) and suckler cow farmers.

“It is essential that the €100m Brexit beef package is targeted to the farmers who need it most. It must be paid without delay and there must be no strings attached. This fund was secured after a lot of hard work and lobbying by IFA. It's for farmers - not for factories, agents or dealers. We will insist it is paid quickly and directly to farmers," he said.

Mr Healy said the allocation and targeting of the €100m to the farmers who needed it most was critically important.

"It must take account of the farmers who incurred the beef price losses and the income situation," he said.

IFA national livestock chairman Angus Woods said it was very clear that the farmers who sold prime finished cattle since last September and suckler producers were the two groups who were hit the hardest.

IFA had already met with EU Commission officials on the details of the €100m package, which, he said, was essential for winter finishers given the horrendous losses they had taken.

Mr Woods said under no circumstances can Minister Creed allow one cent go to factory-owned cattle or factory feedlot cattle.

“Farmers who sold finished cattle through the marts must be eligible, and not agents and dealers. The Department of Agriculture has all the data and information on the AIMS system,” he said.

Imelda Walsh, North Tipperary IFA chairperson, is encouraging members to attend the meeting.