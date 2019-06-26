Tipperary farming: ICSA set to elect new president

ICSA will hold its presidential election this Thursday, June 27, in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise.

Three candidates, current ICSA animal health and welfare chair Hugh Farrell; ICSA vice-president for Munster Dermot Kelleher, and former beef chair Edmond Phelan will contest the vote, the outcome of which will decide who will lead the association through to 2021.

Each candidate will make a presentation to the association’s national executive which will be followed by a panel discussion and a Q&A with the candidates.

Proceedings will begin at 7.30pm and the vote will follow, with a result expected at 9pm.