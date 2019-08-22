Tipperary farming: disappointment that beef talks won't put money in pockets

ICSA president Edmond Phelan has said he is disappointed that no additional money will be put in farmers pockets as a result of the beef talks.

“While the in-spec bonus has been widened to include 4+ fat scores, the inclusion of O- grades will benefit the big feedlots most and do nothing to improve the lot of suckler farmers producing the top- quality cattle,” he said.

Speaking following the conclusion of the current round of talks Mr Phelan said: “Our hands were tied regarding price from the outset. We could negotiate, but not on price, and when price is the only thing that really matters, that was problematic."

Mr Phelan said while some progress was made and agreements were reached on a range of issues, none will have the sort of impact required to make the difference needed.

“Our efforts will now move the review of the grid which is scheduled to be completed by the end of September. The priority must be to reconfigure the grid in such a way that it gives better bonuses to U and R+ grades without further deductions on lower grade cattle," he said.

The ICSA president said that a commitment was also given to improving market transparency and this must proceed with haste.

"The promised transposition of the EU Directive on Unfair Trading Practices is an important step on the road in curtailing the greedy practices and excessive profiteering at retail level. However, we need to follow this with legislation to audit the whole retail chain and discern whether there is a fair share of margins allocated to all parts of the chain," said Mr Phelan.

Meanwhile, ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara has urged factories not to discriminate against farmers who took part in the factory protests.

“It has come to our attention that many farmers feel they are being treated less favourably by several meat processors as a direct result of their having participated in the protests. Some are even being turned away,” he said.

Mr McNamara said that it must be remembered that farmers had no choice but to take to those factory gates in order to be heard and get the opportunity to affect badly needed change.

Matters had reached a tipping point and all those who took their grievances to the factory gates must be commended. Punishing farmers who engaged in peaceful protest in this way is unacceptable. Factories engaging in this type of retribution tactics is akin to kicking a man when he’s down, he said.

He described any such move by factories as an underhanded tactic to deter farmers from returning to the factory gates should the need arise.