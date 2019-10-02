IFA: Poor weather conditions making it difficult for final round of slurry spreading

IFA Environment Chairman Thomas Cooney has described current ground conditions as challenging and deteriorating.



Met Eireann is predicting rainfall of 50mm in the west and northwest in the next 48 hours, which will exacerbate the situation.



He has called on local authority and Department inspectors to show an understanding of this, as the open period for the spreading of organic manures comes to an end.



Thomas Cooney said, “Grass is the cheapest form of feed for livestock and many farmers have tried to manage their costs in this very difficult year by grazing out fields and paddocks, only to get caught by the deluge of rain in many parts of the country in recent weeks”.



“Farmers should not be penalised for doing the right thing by not spreading slurry in recent weeks when the weather deteriorated. All inspectors and regulators must work with farmers in the coming period of time to ensure a pragmatic approach is taken, which does not add hardship on farms or impact on the local environment,” he said.