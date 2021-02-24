ICMSA point to “staggering” €200 gap between R3 steer north and south of border

ICMSA Livestock Chairperson Des Morrison has described as “staggering” the €200 gap that has opened up between ‘southern’ R3 steers and their ‘northern’ equivalents. Mr. Morrison said that we were back again in this old familiar territory where Irish farmer beef prices seemed to be deliberately detached from their closest counterparts and the prices being fetched and paid in their destination markets.

“It’s not good enough and the old explanations – ‘excuses’ would be a better word – are even more threadbare now. How can there be a €200 per head difference in identical steers 30-odd miles apart?”

Mr. Morrison said that we needed to establish the exact new costs of getting our products to our British markets and where and when the new expenses were being added. The ICMSA Livestock Chairperson said that while everyone accepted that there was additional administrative and logistical costs, there was still an unacceptable vagueness around the exact figures involved and – more crucially – what portion of the increase was being ‘picked up’ by who on the Irish side. It looked to farmers, said Mr Morrison, as if all the new costs in getting our beef to the British markets, had been just passed back to the farmer primary-producers “and more taken with it.”

“It surely wouldn’t be too difficult for the Department to work with other state agencies and establish the new logistical and administrative costs post Brexit? Their calculations would be accepted by all and would allow us to start establishing who should be paying what part of the increases because – as of now – it looks very much like all the new costs have been deducted from the prices paid to the farmer-suppliers with the factories taking a bonus for themselves. What about the factories absorbing some of the increased post-Brexit costs? Winter-finishing in Ireland is being put under unbearable pressure and the alarm bells should be ringing. I genuinely fear for the future of year-round finishing if we don’t get to the bottom of some of these issues and start solving them”, said Mr Morrison