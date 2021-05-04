Throwback Thursday - South Tipperary Macra from the late 1980s

We haven't too many details from this photograph taken in the late 1980's but we are sure our viewers will recognise many of the young farming faces, male and female.

The photo was taken at a South Tipperary Macra na Feirme event in the period 1987 to 1989. In attendance was the president of Macra na Feirme, Padraig Walshe from County Laois, who in 2005 went on to lead the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).

A young Andy Moloney, the present day Cahir County Councillor can be seen in the middle, also among the mix are James Prendergast (Kilsheelan), Michael Desmond (Ballymacarbry extreme back right) and TJ Maher (Killenaule, extreme back left).

Who are the others? Where are they all today almost 35 years later?