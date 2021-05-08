Tipperary County Council seeks help with invasive species

Tipperary County Council runs an annual programme to control the spread of Japanese Knotweed and other invasive species across the county.



As an invasive species Japanese Knotweed is a major threat to the bio-diversity of our county’s hedgerows. It is a plant that spreads very easily and is very difficult to control If you notice Japanese Knotweed in the hedgerows of your area please DO NOT CUT the plant back or attempt to manage it yourself!



It is also advised not to dig, move or dump soil which may contain plant material as this may contribute to its spread.

Further information regarding the control and management of invasive plant species can be found on the Invasive Species Ireland website at www.invasivespecies ireland.com. Report the location to your council using the customer service contacts below: Phone: 0761 06 5000 email: customerservices @tipperarycoco.ie



Regulations 49 and 50 of the European Communities (Birds and Natural Habitats) Regulations 2011 make it an offence to plant, disperse, allow dispersal or cause the spread of invasive plant species.



Other Noxious Weeds

Under the Noxious Weeds Act, 1936, it is an offence not to control and prevent the spread of certain weeds, which are scheduled as noxious weeds under the Act. Ragwort, Thistle, Dock, Common Barberry, Male Wild Hop Plant and Wild Oat are scheduled as noxious weeds under this Act. A person responsible for land may either be the owner, occupier, user or manager of the land.



Any person responsible for land on which these weeds are growing is liable, upon conviction, to a maximum fine of €1,000.

Ragwort is by far the most commonly reported noxious weed due to its toxic nature and risk to animal health. It is a highly poisonous plant, as the alkaloids it contains can cause serious damage, or in some instances the deaths of farm or domestic animals. The only way to safeguard against loss from ragwort poisoning is to eradicate the weed either by pulling, ploughing, cutting or chemical control. Care should be taken when implementing these measures, including disposal of the material, to safeguard animal welfare.



Tipperary County Council seeks your co-operation in the eradication of these invasive plants from your lands. For advice on the most effective way to destroy them you should contact a local Teagasc/Agricultural Advisor. Useful information is also available on the Department of Agriculture website:https://www.agriculture .gov.ie/farmingsectors /crops/controlofnoxious weeds/



Ash Dieback Disease

Forest owners, forest nursery staff and members of the public are asked to be vigilant for ash dieback and report (with photographs, if possible) any sites where there are concerns about unusual ill health in ash, to the Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, by email forestprotection@ agriculture.gov.ie or by phoning 01 6072651.



Nursery stock producers should direct queries to your local Plant Health Inspector immediately. Alternatively, queries can be sent to plantandpests@ agriculture.gov.ie or by contacting the Department’s offices on 01 505 8885.

TreeCheck App



TreeCheck is an all-Ireland Smartphone app which allows members of the public to report suspected cases of disease or insect attack of any tree species. Using a GPS enabled Smartphone the location of the suspect tree may also be recorded. It is hoped that the app will help, not only with regard to the early detection of new occurrences of Ash Dieback disease, but also with other possible pest and disease outbreaks.



All reports will be acknowledged and those of particular concern will be followed up by a specialist.

To access the TreeCheck app go to your mobile web browser (it is not available in the App store) and type in the address https://www.treecheck.net



You will be presented with the app and the option to save a link to your home screen. Follow the directions for your phone.

Please note that if you have a GPS enabled phone you may be asked to “Share Location”. Choosing to share your location allows inspectors to have accurate geo-location data in the event further investigation is needed.