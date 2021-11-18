Search

18/11/2021

Revealed: €600,000 in funding to assist Tipp Co-operative post-Brexit

Martin Quinn

news@nationalist.ie

Tipperary Co-operative Creamery is to receive funding of €596,377 to assist in developing and diversifying post-Brexit.

The Government’s €70m Capital Investment Scheme for the Processing and Marketing of Agricultural Products will help farmers and those working in food production to diversify their offering, to attract new markets and customers, making their business more resilient and sustainable into the long-term.

The fund will be administered by Enterprise Ireland. The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, and the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, made the announcement that 22 projects in the meat and dairy sectors across the country will receive funding to enable them to develop and diversify, following Britain’s exit from the European Union. In making the announcement the Tánaiste said that this is a major investment in our agri-food industry which is the lifeblood of Rural Ireland.

He said: “It’s all about helping the industry to develop and diversify by moving up the value chain and gaining access to new markets including Asia and North America.

“It will benefit farmers and the wider industry. I’m extremely proud of the fact that we produce enough food to feed nine times our population. Our agriculture sector employs nearly 165,000 people here. We want to make sure these jobs are secure into the long-term. This €70m funding will go directly to food producers and processors in the meat and dairy sectors to help them diversify and win new customers post-Brexit.

“It will also help them prepare for a low carbon future, given our commitments on climate. Brexit caused huge uncertainty for the sector and is a warning of the dangers of becoming over-reliant on a certain market. Similarly the need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining production levels is another challenge facing our food producers.

“We need to take action now that embraces new technology, creates new jobs and new business opportunities, protects rural communities and tries to avoid driving up the cost of living.

“This fund aims to help food producers make the transition.”

Leo Clancy, CEO, Enterprise Ireland, said that this €70m investment is part of the €100m Scheme first announced on 28 December 2020 and that a further call under the scheme is expected at a later date.

“The €70m funding under the Capital Investment Scheme for the Processing and Marketing of Agricultural Products is supporting 22 strategic projects in making investments of over €266m across regional and rural Ireland,” he said.

