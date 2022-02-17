Search

17 Feb 2022

Council advice to Tipperary property owners on hedge cutting

Property owners have until March 1 to cut their hedges

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

17 Feb 2022 2:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Permission to cut hedges etc ends on March 1

Tipperary County Council has this week reminded local landowners/occupiers of land that permission to cut hedges will end on March 1, 2022.


The Council is calling on landowners/occupiers to cut their hedgerows before March 1 to ensure they are not causing a potential road safety hazard for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.


Marcus O’Connor, Director of Services for Roads and Transportation says : “Landowners/occupiers and anyone living along the roadside has a responsibility to check that hedges or trees on their property are not causing a road safety hazard. If they are, the landowners/occupiers should take the necessary steps needed to ensure road safety,” Mr O'Connor said.


All landowners and occupiers of land are requested to note that Section 46 of the Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2000 prohibits the cutting, burning or destruction of any vegetation growing on uncultivated land or in a hedge or ditch during the period March 1 to August 31 each year. This is to ensure the safety of birds and other wildlife.


Hedge cutting is one issue which is raised at council meetings time and time again with elected representatives constantly expressing frustration at failure of property owners to tend to their holdings.

