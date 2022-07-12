Government funding announced for agricultural shows in Tipperary



Funding of up to €18,000 is being provided by Government to support agricultural shows in Tipperary this summer, a Fine Gael Senator has said. Clonmel, Bansha and Nenagh Agricultural Shows are set to receive a funding boost.



Senator Garret Ahearn welcomed news from Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, that up to €6,000 will be provided to 119 Agricultural shows taking place nationwide this summer.



Senator Garret Ahearn said: “Agricultural shows in Tipperary are returning to normal after much disruption caused by the covid pandemic in previous years, much to the delight of organisers and spectators alike.



“These shows mean so much to rural communities across Tipperary with competitions, music, best of cattle and dog shows which keeps families and individuals entertained , aswell as showcasing all that is good about the communities of Clonmel, Bansha and Nenagh and the local produce that is made here.

“Funding of up to €6,000 is being provided to each show to support them in meeting the costs of putting the shows together - on the back of huge voluntary endeavour.



“This funding will support the show committees and the vital work that they do, as well as the excellent work of their volunteers. I am encouraging everyone to get out and enjoy Tipperary shows taking place this summer,” Senator Garret Ahearn concluded.



Minister Humphreys also welcomed the approval of over €313,000 in LEADER programme funding to the Irish Shows Association, which will be used to support the roll out of a National Shows Management software system for use by agricultural and rural shows nationwide.



Minister Humphreys said: ““I recently announced increased funding of €700,000 to support the Irish Shows Association, and I am delighted to today confirm the individual allocations for shows all across rural Ireland.”



“I am particularly pleased to announce funding of up to €6,000 to each show to assist each meet the costs of putting them together - on the back of huge voluntary endeavour.



“I believe it is of vital importance to our rural communities that we support the efforts of the show committees and the work of their volunteers. I hope that this funding will help put the shows on a firmer financial footing and provide vital support to the committees.”