Christmas GOAL Miles in Carrick-on-Suir and Fethard were well supported

The public came out in great numbers of Christmas Day to support the annual GOAL miles in both Carrick-on-Suir and in Fethard.

Carrick-on-Suir's annual GOAL Mile attracted its largest ever crowd in the event's 12 year history thanks to the mild weather on Christmas Day.

The mile lone run and walk through the town started at Ormond Castle at 11am on Christmas morning. Participants were treated to mulled wine and sweets at the finish.

Carrick-on-Suir AC Road Runners, which organised the event, thank everyone who supported and helped run the event and donated money to GOAL.

The organisers of this year’s ‘Goal Mile’ in Fethard would like to thank all who came along to participate and to give their support in this year’s run and walk to raise funds and awareness for GOAL's programmes in the developing world.

This year numbers were up as the weather on Christmas morning was kind and very suitable for a little exercise which also yielded a final count of €1,228 for a very good cause. Thank you for your support and wish all a very happy New Year