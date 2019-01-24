Fethard Players' Real McCoy opens on Tuesday night

Fethard Players autumn production of a hilarious comedy by Tommy Marron, ‘It’s The Real McCoy’ is booking fast so it is advisable to book early at Fethard Horse Country Experience or Tel: 085 2338513 this week.

The hilarious comedy will be staged in the Abymill Theatre commencing on next Tuesday, January 29, and running every night to Saturday, Saturday 2.

A special family night takes place on Tuesday when all seats are €12. Admission for the remaining nights is €15 and curtain 8.15pm.

This three-act rip-roaring Irish comedy is set in the mid-sixties and will have you in tears of laughter!

The play is produced by Marian Gilpin.

The cast members are: Anne Connolly, Joe Hanley, Niamh Hayes, Richard Hayes, Mia Treacy, Ann Walsh and Liam O’Connor.