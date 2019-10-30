Fethard's St Rita's crowned Tipperary camogie champions

COUNTY TIPPERARY JUNIOR ‘B’ CAMOGIE FINAL

ST RITA’S FETHARD 2-7 LORRHA 1-6

Fethard are the 2019 Junior B champions after they fought off a Lorrha second half comeback to secure the title and promotion to Junior A ranks.

Fethard’s Tipp Senior Footballer Lucy Spillane and Tipp Under 17 Camogie star Ali Connolly got first half goals to put Fethard into a 2-5 to 1-1 lead at half time.

Lucy played a starring role, marking Tipperary Intermediate Soaring Star nominee Clodagh McIntyre from Lorrha and also contributing 1-4 to St. Rita’s.

Lorrha closed to gap with five second half points but it was not enough, with Fethard staying in front by four points at the end.

All-Ireland medal winner Paula Bulfin lined out for Fethard, along with several of the 1999 Junior A double- winning side, as St. Rita’s fielded a side blending experience and a crop of young camogie stars.

Former Tipp managers Ken Hogan (Lorrha) and Michael Ryan (St. Rita’s, Fethard) went head-to-head as camogie managers for this final.

Fethard Scorers: Lucy Spillane 1-4, Ali Connolly 1-1, Leah Coen 0-1, Imelda Ryan 0-1.

COUNTY CAMOGIE CHAMPIONS: St. Rita’s, Fethard, Junior B County Final Winners 2019 following their victory over Lorrha in the final.

St. Rita’s Fethard: Katie Ryan, Kay Spillane, Megan Quigley, Aoife Morrissey, Aine Ryan, Carrie Davey, Nell Spillane, Alison Connolly, Leah Coen, Kate Davey, Lucy Spillane, Paula Bulfin, Audrey Conway, Edel Fitzgerald (captain), Imelda Ryan, Megan Coen, Ali O’Connell, Sally Butler, Ciara Parker, Mary O’Mahoney, Emma Ryan, Keela O’Sullivan, Sharon O’Meara, Sandra Spillane, Eimear Lanigan, Mary Hogan, Muire Kennedy.