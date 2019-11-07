Three Tipperary charities benefit from Ned Kelly Festival in Moyglass

The proceeds from this year’s Moyglass Ned Kelly Festival were presented to the three chosen charities at The Village Inn on Friday, October 11. The total amount raised was €6213.00.

The charities to benefit were C-SAW, Tipperary Branch Irish Wheelchair Association and The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

A large attendance were welcomed by Chairman Matty Tynan who proceeded to give a brief account of the different activities that took place during the festival. Food, music and craic helped to make the night a great experience for locals and visitors.

Videos of The Mock Wedding and Ned Kelly Re-enactment were well received by those in attendance.

Eddy O’Donnell, Kilnockin, accepted the cheque on behalf of the Tipperary Branch IWA and he gave a very interesting speech on the voluntary work that the IWA Branch carry out and how it helps those with disabilities. People with disabilities experience difficulties with public transport and taxis as most are unable to accommodate them. The Tipperary branch supplies buses to locals to help them have equal rights and enable them to attend social functions, day trips, clubs etc. It is the volunteers who give so generously of their time that make such a huge difference to the lifestyles that those with disabilities can now enjoy in comparison to those of who were basically housebound in the past. Without fundraising it would not be possible to provide such services.

Catherine Bartels, Care Co-ordinator accepted the cheque on behalf of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland and she also explained all the services that the society provide. Dementia is life changing for most patients and their families and friends. It is the mission of the society to work for, and on behalf of, people with dementia and their carers to ensure they have the necessary supports and services to enable them to maximise quality of life’ respecting the needs, rights and dignity of the individual. The day care centre in Clonmel (Phone 052 6176775) offers Dementia Specific care in a warm, welcoming and safe environment.

Trained Alzheimer Carers provide, appropriate activities, arts and crafts, gentle exercise, reminiscence, meals and music. A support group and Alzheimer Cafe for family carers is held in the Alzheimer Day Care centre once a month. All are welcome. Contact Catherine Bartels for details, 086/0490548. The centre also offers a transfer service on certain days from Clonmel, Cahir, Cashel, Tipperary Town, Bansha, Fethard, Kilsheelan and Carrick-on Suir.

Agnes O’Toole accepted the cheque on behalf of C-Saw and her explanation of the voluntary services gave an insight into the needs of modern society. As with the other two charities, all funds raised will be used in providing services for people in local areas. Joe Leahy from Derryluskin, Fethard is chairman of C-Saw and along with his hard working and dedicated committee, provide vital services for individuals and families. C-SAW provide a free listening service every Monday and Thursday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, at 24 William Street, Clonmel. The phone number is (052) 6172477. They also provide a free coffee morning every Wednesday from 11am to 1pm and all are welcome.

On behalf of the Moyglass Ned Kelly Festival organising committee, I wish to extend our greatest appreciation to all who helped in any way, by taking part in the re-enactments, mock wedding, selling tickets, organising events, marshals on roads, sponsoring hampers, providing food, donations, competitors in walk and cycle runs, vintage run, dog show, platform for dancing and dancers and musicians and all those who attended. You can all feel proud that you are contributing to society in a very positive manner and helping these three most deserving charities.

– (Matty Tynan)