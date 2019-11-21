Fethard Ladies defeat Aherlow to make it three-in-a-row in Tipperary football

U-19 A Championship

Fethard 2-17 Aherlow 6-2

Fethard made it three U-19 A titles in-a-row last weekend as they brought the Tipperary LGFA season to a close with a three-point victory over Aherlow in Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary town, on Saturday afternoon last November 16.

On a cold but dry afternoon, spectators were treated to an eight-goal feast. Aherlow were forced to field without Anna Rose Kennedy, who picked up an injury during the week. However Fethard were on top from the throw-in and dominated the first 20 minutes to lead by 1-6 to 1-0 but Aherlow scored 3-1 before half time to go to the break 0-2 ahead, Aherlow 4-1 to Fethard 1-8.

Aherlow started the second half as they finished the first with yet another goal and a point to go 6 points ahead with 20 minutes left and looked to be in control of the game.

However the Fethard girls refused to accept defeat and upped their game and went at the Aherlow defence in waves, chipping away at the lead with some excellent points and a goal to go 0-3 in front. As the game entered the final minute, Aherlow mounted one last attack in search of an equalising goal but the Fethard defence stood firm and were winners by three points at the finish.

Captain Muireann O’Connell accepted the John Donovan Cup on behalf of a jubilant Fethard team who have now completed three in- a-row of U-19 A championship wins. Midfielder Alison Connolly received the player of the match award.

The Aherlow Under 19 'A' Ladies Football team

Teams and scorers

Scorers Fethard: Leah Coen 1-6 (0-2 frees), Sophie Ryan 1-3, Lucy Spillane 0-3, Niamh Hayes 0-2, Alison Connolly 0-1, Jess Gleeson 0-1 and Aine O Connell 0-1.

Scorers Aherlow: Emma Morrissey 2-0, Caitlin Kennedy 2-0, Aishling Ryan 1-2 (0-1 free) and Lisa English 1-0.

Aherlow: Katie O’Donoghue, Sarah Ryan, Emma English, Sarah Looby, Eimear Looby, Emma Flynn, Aine Moriarty, Caitlin Kennedy, Aishling Ryan, Ciara McCarthy, Emma Morrissey, Clionadh Riordan, Lisa English, Una Carew, Dervla Grogan. Subs used: Shelly Fahey for D. Grogan.

Fethard: Aoife Morrissey, Maggie Fitzgerald, Maebh Elle Ryan, Kelly Ryan, Lauren Dowling, Carrie Davey, Nell Spillane, Lucy Spillane, Alison Connolly, Muireann O’Connell, Niamh Hayes, Jess Gleeson, Sophie Ryan, Leah Coen and Aine O’Connell.