CHRISTMAS DAY GOAL MILE
Fancy a bit of exercise in Tipperary on Christmas morning - for a good cause?
The annual Christmas Day GOAL Mile in Fethard will commence at 12 noon.
Before you sit down to indulge yourself on Christmas Day, why not participate in a bit of healthy exercise beforehand and at the same time contributed to a charity fundraiser.
This year’s ‘Goal Mile’ in Fethard will commence at 12 noon on Christmas Day, assembling outside the Town Hall where participants will register and assemble.
It will certainly set you up well for the day and you’ll enjoy the rest of the day even more because of it.
For further information contact Colm McGrath, Tel: 086 3502360.
