Tipperary GAA ladies turn on the style at gala medal presentation event

The Clonmel Park Hotel was again the venue for the Fethard Ladies Football Club and St. Rita’s Camogie Club dinner dance and medal presentation night.

This night of celebration is always eagerly awaited when the girls are honoured by presentations of the array of trophies and medals won over the past year by special guests, accompanied by club members, parents and county board members.

The celebration also acknowledges the coaches roll and involvement in what was achieved on the field in 2019. Special guests on the night included Tipperary Intermediate footballer Caoimhe Condon, county football chairman Lar Roche and his wife Gemma, County camogie secretary Carmel Harkin, Fr. Tom Breen and Fr. Liam Everard P.P.

Medals were presented to the following county final winning panels, U14 B camogie league, U16 B camogie league, Junior B camogie championship, U17 Division 1 football League and U19 A football championship.

Player of the Year awards were presented to the following girls on the night, in camogie, U14 Jessica Moloney, U16 Nell Spillane, U18 Carrie Davey and junior Lucy Spillane. In football the most improved player went to U14 Blue Emmaleigh Cuddihy, U14 (White Team) Molly Stapleton, U16 (Blue Team) Meadhbh O’Loughlin, U16 (White Team) Anna Duggan and player of the year awards went to Leah Coen in U19 and Lucy Spillane in senior.

Enjoying the Fethard Ladies Football Club & St Rita’s Camogie Club Medal Presentation Night were from left: Anna Duggan, Meadhbh O'Loughlin, Aoife Morrissey, Kelly Ryan, Amy Fennelly, Megan Quigley and Anna Prendergast.

Presentations were made to Alison Connolly who captained the Munster Camogie Team to win the U17 Inter-provincial and also Tipperary footballers Nicole Delaney and Aoibheann Collum who won Munster U14 B medals, Carrie Davey, Leah Coen, Alison Connolly, Niamh Hayes and Nell Spillane who won the All-Ireland U17 A Blitz and Lucy Spillane who was on the Munster team that won the Senior Schools Inter-provincial and also won the Munster and All Ireland intermediate championship with Tipperary.

Afterwards, the dance floor was filled to capacity as the girls showed some nifty footwork and stamina to finish off another great night’s entertainment.

Enjoying the Fethard Ladies Football Club & St Rita’s Camogie Club Medal Presentation Night were:

Back L to R: Aoife Harrington, Kaycie Ahearne, Evie Smith, Olivia Ward, Holly Hayes. Middle L to R: Maryann Fitzgerald, Kiera Daniel, Aine Connolly, Lucy Kenny. Front L to R: Emily Spillane, Emily Davey, Lucy Brett, Aoibheann Collum and Taryn Purcell.

